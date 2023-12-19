Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This fall-inspired wild mushroom risotto incorporates protein-rich wild rice and buckwheat, together with seasonal root vegetables and squash. It requires several different steps to put together but the result will be a delicious, and satisfying meal in a bowl that will nourish your body and soul!
Wild Mushroom Buckwheat Risotto [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Wild Mushroom Buckwheat Risotto [Vegan]
- 5 cups Veggie Broth or distilled water divided
- 1 1/2 cups dry buckwheat groats
- 1/2 cup wild rice
- 2 Bay leafs
- 1 small butternut squash
- 2 cups root vegetables celeriac, carrots, turnip, beets
- 4 tbsp coconut oil divided
- 2 shallots minced
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 4 cups wild mushrooms sliced (chanterelles, hedgehogs, lobsters, oysters, etc)
- 1/2 cup sake or dry white wine
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/4 cup non-fortified nutritional yeast
- 2 tbsp fine herbs chopped parsley, chives, tarragon
- sea salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
How to Prepare Wild Mushroom Buckwheat Risotto [Vegan]
- Soak raw buckwheat groats and wild rice in water for at least 1 hour or overnight.
- Strain and rinse the groats and rice well with water. The mixture will have a slimy texture, but that is perfectly normal!
- Bring 4 cups of veggie broth (or water) to a boil and add the pre-soaked buckwheat, wild rice and bay leaf.
- Cook for 40-45 minutes. Set aside. While the buckwheat and rice mixture is cooking prepare the following...
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Peel the butternut squash. Cut off the bottom, split it down the center. Remove all seeds, then dice.
- Peel and dice the root vegetables of your choice.
- Toss the squash and root veg with 2 tbsp coconut oil, then place on a baking sheet. Cook in the oven for 15–20 minutes.
- In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add 2 tbsp coconut oil, shallots, and garlic.
- Cook the shallots and garlic for 2-3 minutes, then add mushrooms. Sauté until tender.
- Add sake or dry white wine and lemon juice and bring to a simmer.
- Next, add in cooked buckwheat and rice, as well as roasted veggies and gently stir until well combined and liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat.
- Add nutritional yeast and transfer finished risotto to a serving bowl and top with freshly ground pepper and chopped herbs.
