Pan-Charred Beans with Bean Leaf Pesto [Vegan]

Isn't it about time to start nose-to-tail cooking with vegetables? Learn how to make the most of the edibles in your garden or the farmer's market bounty!



The No Waste Vegetable Cookbook will help you cook your way through greens, beans, roots, and herbs with seasonal recipes that utilize every edible part of the plant. Author Linda Ly shares a wide variety of recipes and techniques from her popular CSA Cookbook, from creative pickling (think watermelon rind) to perfect pestos. Whether you're excited to make the most of the farmer's market or use every bit of your garden's bounty, this is the book that keeps the food on your table and out of the trash can (or compost bin)!