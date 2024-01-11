Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A pile of mashed potatoes, fluffy breakfast biscuits, a nut roast, or slices of seitan can be brought to new flavor heights when drowned in the perfect gravy.

A good gravy can change an otherwise dry dinner into a succulent, savory fest with just a few simple ingredients.

Here is a list of some great OGP recipes for yummy plant-based dishes slathered in homemade gravy.

1. Gluten-Free Mushroom Gravy and Mashed Potatoes

Source: Gluten-Free Mushroom Gravy and Mashed Potatoes

Who doesn’t crave the comforts of vegan mashed potatoes and gravy during the winter months? This Gluten-Free Mushroom Gravy and Mashed Potatoes by Robin Browne has all the feels of regular gravy except it’s vegan. The gravy is herb-packed, creamy, and rich in flavor.

2. Mushroom Gravy

Source: Mushroom Gravy

This gluten-free and vegan Mushroom Gravy by James Wythe is the perfect alternative to share at your holiday table! Deep in color and flavor, it looks just like a classic gravy. It is so simple to make and is packed full of flavor!

3. Oil-Free Gravy

Source: Oil-Free Gravy

This Oil-Free Gravy by Alenoosh Matakupan is healthy and easy. All it consists of is vegetables, spices, and red wine! And it can be served with a variety of different dishes complementing each of them perfectly. Give it a shot!

4. Miso Gravy

Source: Miso Gravy

Making vegan gravy isn’t that hard when you throw some miso into the mix! Its complex salty and earthy tones infuse enough flavor into the gravy that the absence of meat drippings becomes irrelevant. This recipe for Miso Gravy by Iva Mrdjanov is perfect for the fall and winter holidays or just any time you need some comfort.

5. Mini Stuffed Seitan Roasts With Instant Mushroom Gravy

Source: Mini Stuffed Seitan Roasts With Instant Mushroom Gravy

Don’t be intimidated! These Mini Stuffed Seitan Roasts With Instant Mushroom Gravy by Anja Cass are the easiest homemade roasts you’ll ever make. The savory bread stuffing in this recipe requires no pre-cooking at all, nor does the gravy, which takes only a minute of your time. Once everything is prepped, you just pop it in the oven and let the magic happen.

6. Mixed Root Mash With Mushroom Gravy and Greens

Source: Mixed Root Mash With Mushroom Gravy and Greens

Hearty mixed root mash, a rich mushroom-based gravy, and steamed greens to balance it all out. This recipe for Mixed Root Mash With Mushroom Gravy and Greens by Christine DesRoches is naturally gluten-free and grain-free! The combination of potatoes, parsnips, and turnips is healthier than ordinary mashed potatoes while still being starchy and comforting, especially with this rich mushroom gravy on top.

7. Buckwheat With Roasted Heirloom Carrots and Miso Mushroom Gravy

Source: Buckwheat With Roasted Heirloom Carrots and Miso Mushroom Gravy

This Buckwheat With Roasted Heirloom Carrots and Miso Mushroom Gravy by Meredith Youngson is perfect for when the warm weather begins to dissipate and the chilly weather sets in. A rich, thick miso mushroom gravy is served over buckwheat cooked with aromatic onions. The glorious heirloom carrots bring their earthiness and a welcome brightness to the dish.

8. Indian Golden Mashed Potatoes With Curried Gravy

Source: Indian Golden Mashed Potatoes With Curried Gravy

With potatoes, a blend of Indian spices, and peas as a garnish, these Indian Golden Mashed Potatoes With Curried Gravy by Melanie Sorrentino are kind of like a deconstructed samosa. Red potatoes are mashed with onion, cumin, mustard seeds, coriander, and turmeric. Then, they’re topped with a curry-inspired gravy made from tomatoes, coconut milk, and even more spices. Serve these Indian mashed potatoes with steamed vegetables and naan. It’s a wonderfully filling and flavorful meal.

9. Chickpeas in Spicy Tomato Gravy

Source: Chickpeas in Spicy Tomato Gravy

Chickpeas in Spicy Tomato Gravy by Lydia Filgueras or Halabessa not only has wonderful flavor but also a pretty presentation. It is a very flavorful Egyptian dish that is a must-try.

10. Homemade Country Breakfast Sausage Gravy

Source: Homemade Country Breakfast Sausage Gravy

This recipe for Homemade Country Breakfast Sausage Gravy by Helyn Dunn is pretty simple, given its extraordinary flavor and texture profile. It does use quite a lot of cashews for the sauce part of the gravy, so it is super high in protein.

11. Herbed Biscuits With Mushroom Gravy

Source: Herbed Biscuits With Mushroom Gravy

These gluten-free Herbed Biscuits With Mushroom Gravy by Jasmine Briones are amazingly flavorful, they’ll disappear in an instant. They are best fresh, warm, and straight out of the oven, but if you make them the day ahead, simply warm them in the oven before serving. With the addition of herbs and a gravy that encompasses classic fall flavors, and is a fantastic addition to any holiday table.

12. Filo Pastry Parcels with Mushroom Gravy

Source: Filo Pastry Parcels with Mushroom Gravy

These Filo Pastry Parcels with Mushroom Gravy by Amy Lanza are perfectly portioned to serve one roast dinner at a time to hungry guests. They are full of hearty and wholesome ingredients, warming roast flavors, and tons of vegetables. Serve them with plenty of my mushroom gravy and the delicious sticky roasted vegetables.

13. Garlicky Cheddar Biscuits With Sausage Gravy

Source: Garlicky Cheddar Biscuits With Sausage Gravy

Gravy is the star of this dish, no matter how good the biscuits are, but this recipe for Garlicky Cheddar Biscuits With Sausage Gravy by Dustin Harder has a biscuit that complements the gravy just as much as the gravy complements the biscuit. What’s even better is that you can serve these biscuits by themselves because they are jam-packed full of flavor!

14. Holiday Loaf with Mushroom Gravy

Source: Holiday Loaf with Mushroom Gravy

This Holiday Loaf with Mushroom Gravy by Lena Novak is perfect for your celebrations! It’s so hearty and flavorful. Plus, the mushroom gravy is spectacular! This dish will impress you and everyone at your celebration.

15. Fried “Chicken” and Gravy

Source: Fried “Chicken” and Gravy

Tofu is such a versatile ingredient that when prepared in different ways, it also yields very different tastes and textures. Try making this Fried “Chicken” and Gravy by Jessica Uy next time you have a party or potluck.

