One of the wonderful things about pies, pastries, and pasties is that they are like little parcels of joy. All of your favorite ingredients, whether sweet or savory, can be bundled up in a puff, short or flaky pastry, and devoured.

The vegan pastry is also completely doable and delicious. Coconut pastry works a treat and there are many great vegan butter and margarines out there that also do the trick well.

Check out these OGP recipes that celebrate all the yummy things you can wrap in pastry, bake, and enjoy.

1. Coconut Cream Pie With Blackberry Chia Jam

Source: Coconut Cream Pie With Blackberry Chia Jam

This Coconut Cream Pie With Blackberry Chia Jam by Kat Kothgasser is not for people who are afraid of a bit of oil though, as a flakey pie crust just doesn’t work without it. The fat used in this pie is coconut oil, so it’s not all bad and tastes delicious!

2. Caramel Peach Pie

Source: Caramel Peach Pie

Celebrate the late summer’s bounty with this lush and delicious Caramel Peach Pie by Elsa Brobbey with hints of sultry caramel. Slices of juicy peaches are tossed with custard powder (or cornstarch), caramel sauce, lemon juice, sugar, and a hint of warm spices, then baked in a simple pie dough until the fruit bubbles and breaks down and the sugar-sprinkled crust browns and turns flaky. The result is a firm aromatic pie that is luscious, creamy, and bright and tastes like summer.

3. Cozy Pot Pie With Black-Eyed Peas

Source: Cozy Pot Pie With Black-Eyed Peas

This is a comforting vegetarian pot pie that’s packed with vegetables, including celery, carrots, mushrooms, and potatoes. This Cozy Pot Pie With Black-Eyed Peas by Caroline Doucet also has black-eyed peas for a good dose of protein and fiber. Perfect for a cozy family dinner during colder months.

4. Seitan Steak and Mushroom Pie

Source: Seitan Steak and Mushroom Pie

This Seitan Steak and Mushroom Pie by Jenny Marie is perfect for a Sunday dinner, or just as a comforting any-night meal to warm you up when it’s cold outside. They pair perfectly with creamy mashed potatoes, green vegetables, and lashings of rich gravy.

5. Deep-Dish Spinach Phyllo Pie

Source: Deep-Dish Spinach Phyllo Pie

Even though this Deep-Dish Spinach Phyllo Pie by Lisa Dawn Angerame takes a little bit of work, the result is worth it. It’s so good! This recipe calls for two pounds (907 g) of fresh baby spinach, which looks like a lot but wilts down significantly. It also calls for all of the alliums—onions, garlic, scallions, shallots, leeks, and chives—because they each add their own flavor, lots of dill, mint, and parsley for herby freshness, artichoke hearts for tang, and almond feta for texture.

6. Turkish Rice Pilaf-Stuffed Hand Pies

Source: Turkish Rice Pilaf-Stuffed Hand Pies

Try this Turkish Rice Pilaf-Stuffed Hand Pies by Nichole Harju made with rice simmered in a rich mushroom broth & fragrant spices, then stuffed into a puff pastry hand pie. Make for a grab-and-go dinner.

7. Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Bake

Source: Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Bake



This Vegan Chicken and mushroom Bake by Stephanie Davies is amazing. It will impress vegans and non-vegans alike. Perfect for parties and get-togethers! The puff pastry makes this dish seem fancy, even though it is super easy! The rich flavor, and crispy then soft texture. What more could you need?

8. Puff Pastry Sausage Rolls

Source: Puff Pastry Sausage Rolls

These Puff Pastry Sausage Rolls by Nikki Stokes are the best vegan sausage rolls you’ll ever have. The sausages are made first by making a crumbly almond feta. Then, it’s combined with savory onion, walnuts, oats, and herbs and rolled up in a puff pastry. They’re crispy and flaky, and they can be frozen, so if you make a big batch, freeze some for future meals!

9. Artichoke and Walnut Pesto Pie

Source: Artichoke and Walnut Pesto Pie

Pies are one of the best foods ever. They are quick to make, comfortable even for a meal outside the home and they are an infallible way to make vegetables delicious for those who don’t usually like them! This Artichoke and Walnut Pesto Pie by Valentina Chiappa uses artichokes and wild garlic, creating an unusual and tasty mix.

10. Vegan Cornish Pasties

Source: Vegan Cornish Pasties

The Cornish pasty is the national meal of Cornwall, England. It is the perfect example of English comfort food and is an important part of the country’s culinary heritage. Traditionally, this turnover-shaped, baked shortcrust, savory pasty has flaky pastry pockets and is usually filled with a mixture of diced beef, potato, swede, onion, seasoning, and vegetables. While the authentic version of this recipe is not vegan, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy this famous delicacy. Anything can be veganized, and Cornish pasties are no exception. Try this recipe for Vegan Cornish Pasties by Holly Woodbury.

11. Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish

Source: Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish

This recipe for Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish by Gabrielle St. Claire rocks because it is effortless, perfect for any season, has great aesthetic appeal, is non-vegan approved, and the sugar can easily be modified to your preference! It’s easy, cream cheesy, affordable, has minimal ingredients, is perfect for brunch, and can be made with whatever fruit you’re craving! If you love effortless vegan breakfast concepts that don’t disappoint, you have to try this Danish!

12. Personal-Sized Apple Pie

Source: Personal-Sized Apple Pie

Who wouldn’t love a personal-size apple pie? The pastry in these Personal-Sized Apple Pies by Danielle Dewar is low in fat – yet buttery tasting, the filling is lightly sweetened with natural sweeteners.

13. Apple Strudel

Source: Apple Strudel

This Apple Strudel by Melanie Kröpfl has juicy apples, spicy cinnamon, sweet raisins, and a hint of sugar. What more could you want?

14. Portobello Mushroom Wellington

Source: Portobello Mushroom Wellington

This recipe for Portobello Mushroom Wellington by Alenoosh Matakupan is gorgeous and hearty! Earthy mushrooms and spinach are enfolded in a tender golden flaky crust. It’s truly a show-stopper!

15. Vegetable Pot Pie With Dill-Mustard Sauce

Source: Vegetable Pot Pie With Dill-Mustard Sauce

If you’re tight on time, this warm Vegetable Pot Pie With Dill-Mustard Sauce by Deena Mehta is as easy as pie! Most of the ingredients are things you probably already have on hand. You could use any vegetables you like in this pie, or even add tofu or soybeans.

