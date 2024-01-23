Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Turkish Rice Pilaf made with rice simmered in a rich mushroom broth & fragrant spices, then stuffed into a puff pastry hand pie. Make for a grab-&-go dinner.
Turkish Rice Pilaf-Stuffed Hand Pies [Vegan]
Serves
9
Cooking Time
60
Ingredients You Need for Turkish Rice Pilaf-Stuffed Hand Pies [Vegan]
- 1 cup brown rice
- 1/4 cup olive oil or vegan butter
- 5 clove garlic minced
- 1/2 medium sweet onion chopped
- 1/3 cup pine nuts toasted
- 1/4 cup crushed almonds salted
- 1 1/2 cup mushroom broth or vegetable broth
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes dried
- 1 tablespoon oregano dried
- 1/8 teaspoon cardamom dried
- 1 teaspoon cumin dried
- 1 (454g) package rolled puff pastry sheets 10 by 10 inches
How to Prepare Turkish Rice Pilaf-Stuffed Hand Pies [Vegan]
- Make sure to take the puff pastry out of the freezer to defrost.
- Then, in a large saucepan, over low-medium heat, add the olive oil, garlic, and sweet onion. Cook for 5 minutes.
- Next, stir the (rinsed) brown rice, red pepper flakes, oregano, cardamom, and cumin.
- Add the mushroom or vegetable broth. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat, then simmer until rice is al dente (about 20-30 minutes).
- When rice is cooked, fold in the toasted pine nuts and crushes almonds.
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Cut each rolled puff pastry into quarters (this should give you 8 squares).
- Add 2 big spoonfuls of the rice pilaf to each square in the puff pastry.
- Pinch the 4 corners up to the middle, which will create 4 new corners that you can pinch up to the middle as well. Twist the top to seal the corners.
- Place onto a greased baking sheet. Cook for 25-30 minutes or until hand pies are golden brown.
Notes
- You can also use filo or phyllo, a much thinner dough compared to the puff pastry. - These taste amazing when dipped in mushroom gravy.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
- Almond
- Mushroom Recipes
- Pine Nut
- Rice
Discover more recipes with these ingredients
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments