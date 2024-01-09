Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

While watching your favorite movie, whether at home or in the theater, there is always this compulsion to be grazing on something! Sweet or savory, we seem to manage to plow through a trough of popcorn or a family-sized bag of candy in one sitting.

While it is always fun to go out on a movie date night, curling up in front of your screen at home can be just as perfect, especially when you have conjured up a big bowl of snacks that would put the theater ones to shame.

Here is a whole list of fun foods and movie munchies that you can whip up for your next movie night. And, while this is not the goal, some might be just that little bit healthier!

1. Butterscotch Caramel Corn

Source: Butterscotch Caramel Corn

Everyone knows how easy it is to make popcorn, but did you know that with just a few extra steps you can have homemade Butterscotch Caramel Corn by Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez? A delicious combination of caramelized brown sugar, butter, and vanilla is poured over your favorite popcorn, then baked to a crispy and chewy, salty and sweet golden perfection. Plus, it takes just five minutes to make the creamy butterscotch, so the only hard part is having to wait patiently while it cooks in the oven developing its satisfying crunch.

2. Homemade Gummy Bears

Source: Homemade Gummy Bears

Agar agar is a jelly-like substance obtained from algae, but what’s most interesting is that it’s a perfect plant-based substitute for gelatin! You can use it for so many things. It can be used to make jellies, flans, mousse, vegan ice cream, vegan cheeses, vegan cheesecake, jams without sugar, sauces, and broth. The possibilities are endless with agar agar. This recipe for Homemade Gummy Bears by Alejandra Olmedo uses it to make the gummy texture we all know and love in gummy bears.

3. S’mores Popcorn

Source: S’mores Popcorn

This S’mores Popcorn by Robin is a perfect mix of all your favorite snack foods both savory and sweet. It is a treat that the entire family is bound to fall in love with and will constantly be asking more of! So, make sure that you make a generous serving!! You will not be able to get enough!

4. Homemade Peppermint Patties

Source: Homemade Peppermint Patties

These Homemade Peppermint Patties by Caroline Ginolfi are dairy-free, soy-free, and nut-free, so they’re perfect if you have allergies! The peppermint-kissed filling enrobed in rich, dark chocolate simply melts in your mouth.

5. Salted Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups

Source: Salted Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups

Sweet plus salty – this flavor combination never gets old. This recipe for Salted Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups by Laine Rudolfa is all about the sweet and salty combo. This recipe is vegan, healthy, and requires only three ingredients.

6. Meat-Free Haute Dogs

Source: Meat-Free Haute Dogs

Casual comfort food at its best! The iconic hot dog has been transformed into a healthy sausage link of deliciousness using plant-based ingredients. Here, you have the Meat-Free Haute Dogs by VEGANIZE IT!! These meat-free dogs are made from tofu, wheat protein, and oat flour seasoned with a blend of savory spices to make them taste just like the American classic. Serve with mustard, ketchup, and plenty of relish.

7. Sweet and Savory Spiced Nuts

Source: Sweet and Savory Spiced Nuts

You’re hosting a party and want a quick and easy “wow” appetizer. It’s game day or movie night and you’re looking for something to nosh. You’re going to a party and need a hostess present to bring. Rather than dumping a can of store-bought nuts in a bowl, why not take a few extra minutes and whip up these delicious Sweet and Savory Spiced Nuts by Holly Bertone? These sweet and savory spiced nuts are going to take that bowl from boring to brilliant and no one needs to know how easy they are to make.

8. Healthy Copycat Snickers Bars

Source: Healthy Copycat Snickers Bars

These “Snickers” bars are so good and come without the processed sugar and unhealthy additives! These Healthy Copycat Snickers Bars by Mitra Shirmohammadi are great for your next sweet-treat emergency. Coconut flour creates a delicious gluten-free base, with dates and almond butter serving as the gooey caramel.

9. Pumpkin Pie Roasted Almonds

Source: Pumpkin Pie Roasted Almonds

These pumpkin pie roasted almonds are the perfect fall snack. They are full of delicious flavor (and protein!) You can eat them as they are or put them on top of oatmeal, cookies, and other treats! They only call for a few ingredients and are quite simple to make. You have to try these delicious Pumpkin Pie Roasted Almonds by Robin!

10. Sachertorte Ice Cream Cones

Source: Sachertorte Ice Cream Cones

Sachertorte is a famous Austrian dessert that was invented at the Hotel Sacher in Vienna. It’s a chocolate cake layered with apricot jam, covered in silky chocolate ganache, and served with a puff of whipped cream. You can imagine why people loved it so much, right? However, these Sachertorte Ice Cream Cones by Margaux Mouton are sure to give the original cake a run for its money. You don’t need to buy a ticket to Vienna to try this amazing dessert!

11. Loaded Vegan Potato Nachos

Source: Loaded Vegan Potato Nachos



These Loaded Vegan Potato Nachos by Maggie Wescott are loaded with creamy queso, beans, tomatoes, and green onion. These tasty nachos are a perfect appetizer or a whole meal served alongside Mexican quinoa or a hearty kale salad.

12. Homemade Baked Potato Chips

Source: Homemade Baked Potato Chips

These Homemade Baked Potato Chips by Rhea Parsons are much healthier than store-bought chips. First of all, they are baked so the oil is under your control. Second of all, you decide how many to make and eat. You also get to choose your seasonings: onion and garlic, salt and vinegar, or just plain salt.

13. Rocky Road Ice Cream

Source: Rocky Road Ice Cream

Made without any dairy, refined sugars, or gluten, this no-churn Rocky Road Ice Cream by Kat Condon is rich, creamy, and packed with nuts and marshmallows!

14. Tofu Nachos

Source: Tofu Nachos

Try these Tofu Nachos by Lydia Filgueras for a meat-free snack that’s just as messy and fun to eat as the other kind. Crumbled tofu is such a great filling for these because when you bake it, the texture changes into something resembling cooked ground meat. A little time in the oven, some Mexican-inspired seasoning, and your favorite fixings are all you need for a plate of tofu nachos that will have you licking your fingers!

15. Corn Dogs with Tangy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Source: Corn Dogs with Tangy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Here’s a vegan version of the carnival classic that you can make at home in a pinch. These Corn Dogs with Tangy Mustard Dipping Sauce by Lane Gold would make a great addition to movie night.

