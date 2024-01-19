Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This is a perfect mix of all your favorite snack foods both savory and sweet. It is a treat that the entire family is bound to fall in love with and will constantly be asking more of! So make sure that you make a generous serving!! You yourself will not be able to get enough!
S’mores Popcorn [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Serves
4-6
Cooking Time
10
Ingredients You Need for S’mores Popcorn [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 1 cup vegan chocolate
- 1 tablespoon of coconut oil
- 4 cups of popcorn
- 4 gluten-free graham crackers, chopped
- 8 vegan marshmallows
How to Prepare S’mores Popcorn [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Prepare your ingredients.
- Measure out your chocolate and add your coconut oil and melt in the microwave or over a double boiler, whisking often.
- Once melted, either pour into a container to drizzle or simply use a fork to achieve the same distribution.
- Line your baking sheet with parchment for easy clean-up.
- Add your popcorn to the prepared pan.
- Chop your graham crackers.
- To roast your marshmallows, place them on a s'mores stick or use tongs and put over a low flame on your stove. Repeat until they are all roasted.
- Add a drizzle of chocolate to the popcorn.
- Then sprinkle the graham crackers evenly over popcorn.
- Add another drizzle of chocolate to adhere to the crackers.
- Then finally, add your marshmallows and finally drizzle with more chocolate.
- Refrigerate to harden the chocolate.
- Serve immediately or store in the fridge until serving.
