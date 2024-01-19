Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This is a perfect mix of all your favorite snack foods both savory and sweet. It is a treat that the entire family is bound to fall in love with and will constantly be asking more of! So make sure that you make a generous serving!! You yourself will not be able to get enough!

S’mores Popcorn [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Serves

4-6

Cooking Time

10

Ingredients You Need for S’mores Popcorn [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  • 1 cup vegan chocolate
  • 1 tablespoon of coconut oil
  • 4 cups of popcorn
  • 4 gluten-free graham crackers, chopped
  • 8 vegan marshmallows

How to Prepare S’mores Popcorn [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  1. Prepare your ingredients.
  2. Measure out your chocolate and add your coconut oil and melt in the microwave or over a double boiler, whisking often.
  3. Once melted, either pour into a container to drizzle or simply use a fork to achieve the same distribution.
  4. Line your baking sheet with parchment for easy clean-up.
  5. Add your popcorn to the prepared pan.
  6. Chop your graham crackers.
  7. To roast your marshmallows, place them on a s'mores stick or use tongs and put over a low flame on your stove. Repeat until they are all roasted.
  8. Add a drizzle of chocolate to the popcorn.
  9. Then sprinkle the graham crackers evenly over popcorn.
  10. Add another drizzle of chocolate to adhere to the crackers.
  11. Then finally, add your marshmallows and finally drizzle with more chocolate.
  12. Refrigerate to harden the chocolate.
  13. Serve immediately or store in the fridge until serving.
    About The Author

    Robin

    Robin Runner is the author, recipe developer, photographer, and fitness enthusiast behind Knead to Cook. As a wife and active mother to two teenage daughters, Robin is well-versed in creating easy, flavorful recipes to accommodate a wide variety of palates. Whether you’re a lover of meat and potatoes or strictly vegan and gluten-free, Robin’s non-threatening recipes and captivating photography will appeal to all tastes.

