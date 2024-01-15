Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As we try to buy less and partake in the throw-away consumer culture we have created, the idea of gift-giving can become troublesome.

While giving a gift can be a wonderful thing, trying to gift something that won’t immediately be shoved to the back of a cupboard, regifted, or donated is certainly something to think about.

One great thing you can do is give someone the gift of yumminess. That’s right, these OGP recipes are for sweets and candies that almost anyone would love to receive regardless of the occasion.

Valentine’s, Mother’s Day, birthdays, and ‘Just Because Day’, are all the perfect excuses for whipping up a batch of sweets and sharing the joy around.

1. 4-Ingredient Chocolate Covered ‘Honeycomb’ Candy

Source: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Covered ‘Honeycomb’ Candy

This “honeycomb” is surprisingly quick and easy to make in addition to being the perfect treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. Coating the vegan honeycomb in chocolate will make it taste so unbelievably similar to a candy bar. This 4-Ingredient Chocolate Covered ‘Honeycomb’ Candy by Holly Jade is also great for mixing into ice cream and sprinkling over cupcakes and cakes.

2. Homemade Peppermint Patties

Source: Homemade Peppermint Patties

These Homemade Peppermint Patties by Caroline Ginolfi are dairy-free, soy-free, and nut-free, so they’re perfect if you have allergies! The peppermint-kissed filling enrobed in rich, dark chocolate simply melts in your mouth.

3. Whiskey Truffles With Almond Praline

Source: Whiskey Truffles With Almond Praline

Who says whiskey is only for drinking? Try these Whiskey Truffles With Almond Praline by Clémence Moulaert with a hint of whiskey.

4. Raw Russian Tahini Fudge

Source: Raw Russian Tahini Fudge

This delicious, healthy Raw Russian Tahini Fudge by Buffy-Ellen Gill recipe takes tahini, adds a dash of sweetness, some vanilla, a helping of sea salt, and voila, fudgy goodness is yours. This is based on a classic New Zealand sweet that is traditionally made from condensed milk, butter, and refined sugar. If you’ve got a spare five minutes, grab yourself a bowl and try these little morsels out. Sprinkle over your favorite toppings, brew yourself a cup of tea, and you’ve got a delicious afternoon tea treat, without the fuss.

5. Peanut Butter Filled Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Source: Peanut Butter Filled Chocolate Covered Strawberries

This recipe for Peanut Butter Filled Chocolate Covered Strawberries by Dora Daily stems from eating those chocolate peanut butter eggs that are everywhere around Easter. The peanut butter-filled chocolate-covered strawberry was born!

6. Salted Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups

Source: Salted Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups

Sweet and salty! This flavor combination never gets old. This recipe for Salted Chocolate Cashew Butter Cups by Laine Rudolfa is all about the sweet and salty combo. This recipe is vegan, healthy, and requires only three ingredients.

7. Spiced Dark Chocolate Hearts

Source: Spiced Dark Chocolate Hearts

Have you been craving chocolate candy? These Spiced Dark Chocolate Hearts by Alex Wolfeare perfect to satisfy your craving and also show someone how much you love them. Feel free to enjoy these little hearts with a dollop of peanut butter or a nice, warm cup of your favorite hot drink.

8. Salted Chocolate Caramels

Source: Salted Chocolate Caramels

Hope you enjoy these chewy and delicious Salted Chocolate Caramels by Mitra Shirmohammadi! Just be warned that they’re quite addictive! They taste better because they’re made with love, using pure wholesome ingredients, without any additives, oils, or refined sugar. They consist of only 8 ingredients, and are no-bake, dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan of course!

9. Cashew Butter Chocolate Bonbons

Source: Cashew Butter Chocolate Bonbons

These Cashew Butter Chocolate Bonbons by Sara Oliveira are delicious and easy to make. The cashew filling is nutty, rich, and smooth and the chocolate coating is decadent and sinfully tasty. These chocolates are great to put out when company is around and also make a great gift.

10. Pink Rose Chocolates

Source: Pink Rose Chocolates

Treat someone special or treat yourself to something pretty and delectable with Pink Rose Chocolates by Meghna Purandare. Beet juice gives them their beautiful pink color.

11. 7-Ingredient Coconut Toffee

Source: 7-Ingredient Coconut Toffee

Coconut toffee is a popular Indian sweet. You need only four basic ingredients to make this yummy 7-Ingredient Coconut Toffee by Freda Dias– coconut, semolina, sugar, and vegan ghee. You can either flavor it with cardamom powder, rose extract, or vanilla extract.

12. Figgy Praline Truffles

Source: Figgy Praline Truffles

Try these 15-minute, delicious, bite-sized, Figgy Praline Truffles by Kirsten Kaminski. What else could you ask for? These gluten-free treats are completely irresistible and sweetened with figs.

13. Raw Snickers Truffles

Source: Raw Snickers Truffles

A box of these homemade Raw Snickers Truffles by Laura Kuklase makes for the perfect gift! Use whatever mold you have on hand to make them into adorable little sweet treats. The peanut butter fudge layer is topped with a luscious date caramel that is then covered in chocolate.

14. Dark Chocolate Almond Stuffed Dates

Source: Dark Chocolate Almond Stuffed Dates

Did you know there’s a super easy way to make your own wholesome and delicious chocolate candy? Put an almond into a pitted date, and bathe the date in melted dark chocolate. Yes– only three ingredients and three steps. These Dark Chocolate Almond Stuffed Dates by Laine Rudolfa are the perfect go-to snack and will satisfy your sweet tooth.

15. Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Truffles With Smoked Sea Salt

Source: Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Truffles With Smoked Sea Salt

The filling of these Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Truffles With Smoked Sea Salt by Courtney West is sort of like a nutty pumpkin pie. It’s creamy with just the right amount of spices and maple sweetness. A coating of dark chocolate envelops the creamy filling while a sprinkling of smoked sea salt provides a sharp contrast to the sweetness. Honor the change in season with a couple of these and a mug of tea.

