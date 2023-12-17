Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As fun as the holidays can be, anxiety and worry over what to buy can become overwhelming. Spending money on trinkets and tat that may or may not end up shoved to the back of a cupboard, forgotten about, regifted, or donated can feel like a thankless or futile task.

Then, there are all the wrapping paper, cards, tags, and gift bags to deal with once the festivities are over. Thankfully, with a little thought and tweaking, gift-giving can become enjoyable for all parties involved without putting a dent in our planet’s (or pocket’s) well-being.

1. Green Gifting

the joy of gift-giving can be lost or dampened by heightened commercialism and our ‘throw-away’ consumer culture. There are, however, some tried and tested ways of giving a loved one a gift without spending a bunch of money or buying stuff that no one wants or needs. It often means going back to basics with crafting, cooking, thrifting, or repurposing. It also means thinking outside the box and reimagining what a gift is. Check out these 4 Ideas for Making Holiday Gift Giving a Little Greener.

2. Compassionate Christmas

Making your Christmas eco-friendlier isn’t all that difficult. It’s likely to be more economically friendly as well. Christmas dinner might be healthier to boot. Decorating, shopping, and gift-giving could be a little simpler. And, with some forethought, the Christmas clean-up can potentially produce useful stuff for the future. The most important thing is to head into the holiday with the right mindset: Green is good. Be inspired by these 12 Easy Tips for Making Your Christmas More Healthy, Eco-Friendly and Compassionate!

3. DIY Holiday Gifts

With the state of our landfills and the senseless garbage produced over the holidays (sorry to be a downer right off the bat but stick with us), it’s not a bad idea to avoid frivolous gift-giving altogether. However, the reality is that sometimes tradition is tradition, and we are accustomed to making small gestures of affection to those we love. Having a means of making gifts without producing a lot of waste (or spending a lot of money) allows us to celebrate while caring for the planet and friends all at the same time. Take a look at these 10 Last-Minute Homemade Christmas Gifts That’ll Make Someone Smile.

4. Gifts for Gardeners

If you have family and friends who love to get dirt under their fingers and tend a flower or veggie garden, offering them something that gets them excited for spring might be just the perfect gift. The great thing about buying gifts for gardeners is that often what they want or need is useful, great for the environment, good for them, and maybe even you! You don’t end up buying unwanted stuff that ends up at the thrift store or collecting dust. Have a look at these 5 Earth-Friendly Holiday Gift Ideas for Gardeners.

5. Wrapping Paper

You might be aware that there are lots of ways to give and share the spirit of the season without spending a bunch of money on stuff people don’t want or need that is wrapped in a ton of paper that ends up in the landfill. However, despite your efforts, you might still end up having piles of wrapping paper, tags, and greeting cards to contend with from well-intentioned loved ones. If you find yourself knee-deep in gift wrap this holiday, don’t panic. Also, don’t stick it all in the trash can, but don’t toss it all in the recycle bin, either. Here is What to Do with Holiday Wrapping Paper.

6. DIY Valentine Gifts

The romantic pressure for all of us goes up once February rolls around. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, lovers (or those wishing to find one) are racking their brains for what to buy, the gift that will both keep them in good graces with their significant others and hopefully garner some extra smooching. Now, for a real sense of nostalgia and personalization, something truly romantic, creative valentines can be made anew from old things. Set your heart on one of these 7 DIY Valentine’s Day Gifts From Upcycled Stuff.

7. Holiday Cards

Christmas cards are a lovely sentiment, something to make us all feel remembered and valued during the holidays, but what happens to all those cards after Christmas has passed? For the most part, they have one of two fates: the garbage/recycling bin or a drawer in which they will fester until next year when someone decides the same fate again. Instead of throwing out Christmas cards, consider upcycling them into something else whimsical for the holiday. Have a look at these 7 Creative Things to Do With Old Christmas Cards.

8. Unwanted Gifts

One of the inevitable and unenviable parts of the holidays is acquiring a bunch of gifts that clutter our lives without serving any real purpose in our daily affairs. It’s part of the way we’ve come to celebrate, a way of showing we care, but unfortunately, receiving an overabundance of gifts often creates more waste and complication than joy. Consequently, lots of people these days are electing to go largely present-free for the holidays. It’s a worthwhile transition for combatting mindless consumption and the capitalist sentiments that many feel have taken over the holidays. Consider these 7 Ways to Deal with Unwanted Holiday Presents.

