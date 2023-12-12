Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Your Christmas morning breakfast should be just as special and delicious as the dinner! There’s nothing like enjoying an array of cozy seasonal breakfast foods with your family on Christmas Day. From savory to sweet, we’ve got the perfect list of vegan breakfast foods for your Christmas morning breakfast. There’s something for everyone on this list!
We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 20,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy!
1. Apple Almond Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls
Source: Apple Almond Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls
There may be nothing better than a fresh batch of homemade, warm, and gooey cinnamon rolls! To make everyone’s favorite breakfast pastry seasonal, this recipe uses a sourdough base and an apple and raisin filling. The glaze is infused with almond extract, making these rolls even more autumnal and delicious! You have to try these Apple Almond Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls by Travis Piper!
2. Crimini Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Deep Dish Quiche
Source: Crimini Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Deep Dish Quiche
If you’ve got fresh mushrooms, you’re ready to rock. Don’t go about messing with inferior table mushrooms. Get crimini, oysters, baby bella, or something with a bit of flavor and extra B vitamins. Then buckle up. Here’s the deal. This Crimini Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Deep Dish Quiche by Travis Piper is so delicious!
Get the Blessed Cookbook!
3. Healthy Chai-Spiced Pancakes
Source: Healthy Chai-Spiced Pancakes
Is there a better way to start your morning off than a big, fluffy stack of pancakes? These fluffy Healthy Chai-Spiced Pancakes by Taavi Moore are completely gluten-free and vegan and oh-so-delicious. Also freezer-friendly!
4. Smoky Tempeh Scramble
Source: Smoky Tempeh Scramble
This Smoky Tempeh Scramble by Nikki and Zuzana is an easy-to-prepare savory morning meal full of protein and veggies that could easily pass as lunch or dinner. Tempeh is a fantastic plant-based source of easy-to-digest protein that has a delicious nutty flavor and satisfying taste. It’s also very high in magnesium and is known to reduce cholesterol, increase bone density, and promote muscle recovery. The natural smoky flavor in this recipe comes from smoked paprika. If you don’t have this spice on hand, don’t stress about it. Simply replace it with whatever spice you like – coriander, cumin, or sumac are all great options. Now let’s get cooking…
5. Almond Cardamom and Vanilla French Toast
Source: Almond Cardamom and Vanilla French Toast
Sweet, moist, decadent … this Almond Cardamom and Vanilla French Toast by Jodi Kay is a keeper, for sure! It gets a soft doughy texture from almond milk and a lovely flavor from ground cardamom and pure vanilla extract. You can follow the recipe to the T and adorn this french toast with berries and maple syrup or get creative!
6. Loaded Zucchini Breakfast Casserole
Source: Loaded Zucchini Breakfast Casserole
Make the most of your mornings with a comforting and hearty Loaded Zucchini Breakfast Casserole by Melanie McDonald. In this one, you will find golden flecks of hash browns, chunks of crusty bread, and sweet sautéed zucchini all nestled in super-tasty custard. It’s great for feeding a crowd and, as a bonus, the whole thing can be assembled the night before, if you need to. Just stash it away in the fridge and pop it into the oven the next morning while you enjoy your morning coffee.
7. Overnight French Toast Bake
Source: Overnight French Toast Bake
This Overnight French Toast Bake by Hannah Sunderani is cozy, cinnamony and so very comforting! It’s a great way to use up day-old baguettes and makes for a delicious brunch recipe to please a crowd.
8. Savory Breakfast Tacos
Source: Savory Breakfast Tacos
Tacos for breakfast? Yes, please. These Vegan Savory Breakfast Tacos by Robin Browne are packed full of protein, savory goodness, and spicy flavors. They are a delicious recipe to have for a weekend brunch or for when you are craving breakfast for dinner.
9. Cinnamon Cluster Scones
Source: Cinnamon Cluster Scones
Cinnamon rolls, coffee cake, apple cinnamon-it’s all so delicious. Who doesn’t love cinnamon? These Cinnamon Cluster Scones by Kristen Genton are a crossover between scones and coffee cake. They are sweet but not too sweet with loads of cinnamon clusters throughout. Then they are topped with a sweet cinnamon glaze. Truly spectacular.
10. Crispy Breakfast Hash
Source: Crispy Breakfast Hash
This big, hearty Crispy Breakfast Hash by Nicole Malik is the way to go! But, if you don’t like spending all morning in the kitchen simple and filling one-skillet meal comes together easily with items you already have in your pantry!
11. Date and Walnut Banana Bread
Source: Date and Walnut Banana Bread
The Date and Walnut Banana Bread by Hayley Canning is perfectly sweet as it’s infused with dates, maple syrup, banana, and cinnamon but the walnuts and buckwheat flour ensure that it doesn’t get too sweet. It makes the perfect breakfast, snack, or even dessert. It tastes amazing on its own, or warmed up!
12. Spinach Crepes
Source: Spinach Crepes
Don’t be intimidated by making crepes—they are much easier than you might think! These Spinach Crepes by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler take about 20 minutes to prepare and miraculously don’t fall apart or stick to the pan, despite the absence of eggs and oil in the batter. Spinach is a source of iron; chickpea (garbanzo) flour provides steady energy and, though once a rarity, is now commonly available in supermarkets. This recipe is filling, and a perfect choice for a postworkout morning meal or Sunday brunch with friends and family. The spinach taste is mild, so if you are still a bit apprehensive about making these crepes, don’t be! Give them a try!
Reprinted with permission from Plant Powered Athlete by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Nikki Lefler
Learn How to Cook Plant-Based Meals at Home!
Reducing your meat intake and eating more plant-based foods is known to help with chronic inflammation, heart health, mental well-being, fitness goals, nutritional needs, allergies, gut health, and more! Unfortunately, dairy consumption also has been linked to many health problems, including acne, hormonal imbalance, cancer, and prostate cancer, and has many side effects.
For those interested in eating more plant-based, we highly recommend purchasing one of our many plant-based cookbooks or downloading the Food Monster App which has thousands of delicious recipes making it the largest vegan recipe resource to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals, and get healthy! And, while you are at it, we encourage you to also learn about the environmental and health benefits of a plant-based diet.
Here are some resources to get you started:
- Weekly Vegan Meal Plans
- Plant-Based Health Resources
- Plant-Based Food & Recipes
- The Ultimate Guide to Plant-Based Nutrition
- Plant-Based Nutrition Resources
- Budget-Friendly Plant-Based Recipes
- High Protein Plant-Based Recipes
- Plant-Based Meal Prep
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments