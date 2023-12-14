Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Sweet potatoes are wonderful year-round. However, there is something especially cozy about eating them during the holiday season. From sweet potato ice creams and cinnamon rolls to sweet potato curries and stews, this root vegetable is so versatile and delicious. If you’re in the mood for sweet potatoes this season, we’ve got you covered. These 12 seasonal sweet potato recipes taste amazing and will get you into the holiday spirit!
1. Cinnamon Rolls with Sweet Potato Filling
Source: Cinnamon Rolls with Sweet Potato Filling
A simple, plant-based, whole wheat cinnamon roll recipe filled with sweet potato and cinnamon filling. Sweetened with pure maple syrup. These Cinnamon Rolls with Sweet Potato Filling by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD
are amazing!
2. Indian Spiced Sweet Potato Fries With Parsley Cashew Dip
Source: Indian Spiced Sweet Potato Fries With Parsley Cashew Dip
These Indian Spiced Sweet Potato Fries With Parsley Cashew Dip by Crazy Vegan Kitchen are delicately seasoned with an Indian-inspired spice blend. Serve them along with the creamy parsley cashew dip to complement your favorite veggie burgers.
3. Sweet Potato Chili
Source: Sweet Potato Chili
This Sweet Potato Chili by Marina Yanay-Triner is a delicious, easy, and hearty vegan chili recipe.
4. Herb Roasted Autumn Harvest Bowls
Source: Herb Roasted Autumn Harvest Bowls
These Herb Roasted Autumn Harvest Bowls by Megan Calipari are easy, delicious and so filling. It’s full of a variety of textures and flavors, and it’s also great for meal prepping! You’ll be obsessed with these Herb Roasted Autumn Harvest Bowls!
5. Sweet Potato Ice Cream
Source: Sweet Potato Ice Cream
This Sweet Potato Ice Cream by Emily Brees is like a cousin to pumpkin pie. This creamy and decadent cashew-based ice cream is spicy and cool — nobody would ever guess that it contains sweet potato! A topping of pecans complements the ice cream and if you’re feeling it, add a dollop of coconut whipped cream.
6. Sweet Potato and Lentil Patties
Source: Sweet Potato and Lentil Patties
Another delicious veggie burger recipe is here. It has a tangier base thanks to the chives and great texture. This recipe also uses basic ingredients that you just might have sitting in your pantry waiting to be used. You have to try these Sweet Potato and Lentil Patties by Robin Browne!
7. Indian Dosa with Spiced Sweet Potato
Source: Indian Dosa with Spiced Sweet Potato
Authentic dosa pancakes are made by soaking, blending, and fermenting black gram lentils (urad dal) and rice. So, this version is a take on dosa pancakes, which are wrapped around an aromatic spiced sweet potato and chickpea filling. You can serve this Indian Dosa with Spiced Sweet Potato by Jo Pratt with some mango chutney and coconut yogurt mixed with chopped coriander and lime juice, or raita.
8. Gluten Free Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Homemade Sauce
Source: Gluten Free Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Homemade Sauce
This Gluten Free Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Homemade Sauce by Robin Browne is such a yummy dinner to have on a cozy evening. This Gluten Free Gnocchi is healthy, filling, vegan and fun to make!
9. Gluten Free Sweet Potato Power Cookies
Source: Gluten Free Sweet Potato Power Cookies
These Gluten Free Sweet Potato Power Cookies by Ashley Smyczek are almost like bite-sized granola bars! Not only do they make the perfect snack, but you can even take them for breakfast on the go!
10. Cheesy Broccoli, Quinoa, and White Bean Bake
Source: Cheesy Broccoli, Quinoa, and White Bean Bake
This Cheesy Broccoli, Quinoa, and White Bean Bake by Allie Penner is a healthy vegan meal that’s big on flavor and satisfaction factor!
11. Smoky Sweet Potato Soup
Source: Smoky Sweet Potato Soup
This soup is smoky but not overly so, a little sweet but still savory, and super-satiating. Though the toasted bread is optional, a crusty slice of sourdough is the best choice to accompany this Smoky Sweet Potato Soup by Jackie Sobon!
12. Cottage Pie
Source: Cottage Pie
Good old family classic Cottage Pie by Tania Pilcher is made vegan friendly and is a perfect family comfort food dish for a chilly day. Plus, it’s vegan, gluten & dairy-free!
