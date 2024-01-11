Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

2021 is the year to ditch dairy if you haven’t already! There are so many different kinds of plant-based milk on the market that have different flavors, consistencies, health benefits, and ideal uses! If you’re looking to get a little creative and be more sustainable, you can also try making your own! Here are 12 different plant-based milks that you can make at home. There are classics, like oat and almond milk, and some creative ones, like Nutella milk!

1. Simple Vanilla Oat Milk

Source: Simple Vanilla Oat Milk

This is the easiest of easy homemade non-dairy milk recipes. To make this Simple Vanilla Oat Milk by Kelly Williams, the only equipment you need is a blender and a nut milk bag. Unlike nuts, oats require very little soaking, so you can make a batch in nearly no time. And if you, like me, lack a fancy-Pants blender, you’ll still be able to have creamy, delicious non-dairy milk without a trip to the grocery store.

2. Chocolate Hazelnut Cashew Milk

Source: Chocolate Hazelnut Cashew Milk

The flavor in nut milk is always so smooth without being heavy, they are creamy, and not to mention AMAZING for you! Cashew milk is usually a little bit creamier which makes for a great additive into coffee, smoothies, or just to drink on its own. Now, if you think store-bought cashew milk is creamy, just wait until you make your own!!! This Chocolate Hazelnut Cashew Milk by Kristen Genton incredibly smooth and full of flavor!

3. Coconut Hemp Milk

Source: Coconut Hemp Milk

Homemade Coconut Hemp Milk by Ashley Smyczek that is healthy and delicious!

4. Warm Ginger Turmeric Milk

Source: Warm Ginger Turmeric Milk

This Warm Ginger Turmeric Milk by Caroline Doucet is the perfect comforting drink during long winter months, especially when you’re feeling under the weather. It’s packed with ginger, turmeric and hemp seeds for a boost of nutrients and healthy fats. Blend with warm water and one date to get a naturally sweetened, frothy milk. This recipe is so simple, yet so comforting on a cold day!

5. Homemade Flax Milk

Source: Homemade Flax Milk

Making your own alternative milk at home is easy and really rewarding. Golden flax seeds are used in this recipe because they are thought to have a milder flavor, but brown flax seeds would work just fine too. The dates and vanilla add a lovely sweetness to this Homemade Flax Milk by Wendy Irene!

6. Almond Milk

Source: Almond Milk

Making your own almond milk is quick and easy. You just have to grind almonds in a blender filled with water. You then filter the mixture through a nut bag or cheesecloth. That’s it! This Almond Milk by Julie Zimmer is fantastic!

7. Homemade Pumpkin Seed Milk

Source: Homemade Pumpkin Seed Milk

A great way to get a daily dose of magnesium is by making your own homemade nut or seed milk. Pumpkin seeds are delicious and just so happen to be very high in magnesium— providing about 150 mg of magnesium per cup. You can use any nut or seed in this recipe. Other nuts high in magnesium include almonds, cashews, and hemp seeds. You have to try making this Homemade Pumpkin Seed Milk by Magnesium Everyday Secrets, Gretchen Lidicker!

8. Nutella Milk

Source: Nutella Milk

Remember the nostalgia of drinking chocolate milk as a child with this treat! This Nutella milk contains just 5 ingredients, is dairy, gluten, and refined sugar-free, and comes together in minutes! Make the hazelnut milk like any other nut milk and then flavor it with dates, chocolate, hazelnut, and vanilla. So easy! It’s smooth, creamy and naturally sweetened. Most processed chocolate milks are full of additives and refined sugars, but this Nutella Milk by Harriet Porterfield is good for you and brimming with wholesome ingredients. People of all ages will love it!

9. Homemade Oat Milk

Source: Homemade Oat Milk

Charlie Rioux‘s Homemade Oat Milk is a lot simpler than it may sound. Oat milk is all the craze right now! You can find it in most coffee shops, grocery stores, and restaurants. Unfortunately, it can be expensive and many places charge extra for it. So why not make your own? This homemade oat milk is creamy, tasty, and cheap to make! Give it a try next time you run out!

10. Hazelnut Fig Milk (How to Make Fresh Nut Milk in Just 5 Minutes!)

Source: Hazelnut Fig Milk (How to Make Fresh Nut Milk in Just 5 Minutes!)

Do you love milkshakes, ice cream, and hot chocolate but are you trying to avoid dairy because it causes skin issues, digestive problems, or even weight gain? Homemade nut milk is your answer! If you haven’t tried it before, take a look at this hazelnut milk recipe, it will show you exactly how you can create fresh nut milk in just five minutes. With the addition of dried figs, vanilla, and just a pinch of salt, you’ve got yourself a delicious and nutritious Hazelnut Fig Milk by Julie Van den Kerchove!

11. Brazil Nut Milk

Source: Brazil Nut Milk

Making your own nut milk is actually so easy, and you can flavor it however you like! Brazil nuts are great for milking, providing a delicious and distinctive taste! You’ll love this Brazil Nut Milk by Desiree Rodriguez!

12. Almond Vanilla Milk

Source: Almond Vanilla Milk

This homemade Almond Vanilla Milk by Kirsten Kaminski is not only super tasty but also very healthy since it’s refined sugar-free and without any added chemicals. The dates and vanilla give it such a gentle sweetness, that you’ll immediately fall in love. You can easily adjust the sweetness by adding more/fewer dates and experimenting with other flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, cacao powder, etc.!

