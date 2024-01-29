Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Autumn marks the start of so many cozy festivities! Pumpkin carving, apple picking, sweater-wearing, and best of all, indulging in warm, hearty stews! Stews are perfect for the chilly weather and are great for meal prepping as the leftovers often taste even better than the first go-around. Similarly, stews are a great way to chuck everything from your fridge into a huge pot and avoid food waste. Plus, all the best vegetables are stew-friendly – to name a few, potatoes, butternut squash, pumpkin, eggplant, and kale! But those don’t even scratch the surface… Here are 12 hearty stews to keep you full and warm this cozy season!

1. Irish ‘Lamb’ Stew

Source: Irish ‘Lamb’ Stew

You’ll love Vaishali Honawar’s Irish ‘Lamb’ Stew made without lamb (honestly, wouldn’t you rather just cuddle one?). This recipe calls for TVP chunks or soy nuggets to add deep and rich flavor. Browning the TVP first makes the nuggets chewier, giving them a very meat-like texture that’s often hard to replicate in vegan substitutes. The TVP also gives the stew a big protein boost, making it pretty much a meal in itself with all the veggies in there like potatoes and carrots and mushrooms. You can serve it with some crusty bread or some rice or, in true Irish style, with a side of potatoes and cabbage.

2. Veggie Stew with Dumplings

Source: Veggie Stew with Dumplings

This Veggie Stew with Dumplings by Fraiche Food, Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer will keep you warm throughout the chilly season! This stew is not only delicious, but the addition of the vegan butter at the end softens the flavor. The dumplings will expand, so do not be tempted to make them bigger than the suggested size.

3. Butterbean & Barley Root Vegetable Stew

Source: Butterbean & Barley Root Vegetable Stew

Rich, hearty, and filling, this Butterbean & Barley Root Vegetable Stew by Jenny Marie is the recipe perfect for cold autumn or winter days. It’s very nearly the weather for hearty stews and comforting bowls of soup, wouldn’t you say, friends? Make this one of stews you try! It’s made with seasonal ingredients and is full of delicious flavors! Plus, it’s really easy to make! You could sub the carrot, parsnip, and swede for other vegetables of your choice, if you so desire. Potatoes, sweet potatoes, butternut squash – all would work well here. Serve it with some warm bread and you’ve got yourself a delicious, autumnal meal. This Root Vegetable Stew is fantastic!

4. Colombian Black Bean Stew

Source: Colombian Black Bean Stew

Kimberly Espinel‘s Colombian black bean stew is not only super easy to make and utterly delicious, but also extremely healthy. Full of plant-based protein and fiber, it’s proof that plant-based food do not need to be complicated. Also, the main ingredients (black beans, onions, and garlic) are all inexpensive. This Colombian black bean stew is a delicious, budget-friendly, and hearty meal, especially when served with a side of grains and sliced avocado.

5. Spicy Gumbo

Source: Spicy Gumbo

This delicious spicy vegan gumbo by Steven Seighman is perfect for those cold winter nights, or when you just need some really tasty comfort food.

6. Moqueca (Brazilian Stew)

Source: Moqueca (Brazilian Stew)

Thick, luscious, comforting, and almost too good to share, this vegan Moqueca recipe by Compassionate Cuisine, Linda Soper-Kolton and Sara Boan was inspired by a Brazilian seafood stew. This compassionate version uses fried plantains, tofu, hearts of palm, and diced potatoes to create a gorgeous and uniquely flavorful dish.

7. Hearty Purple Potato Stew

Source: Hearty Purple Potato Stew

You’ll love this Hearty Purple Potato Stew by Wendy Irene. Embracing the cooler seasons in all their glory means making large batches of soup for health and energy all week long. Sliced avocado is the perfect accompaniment to add to the top of the soup right before serving. The flavors mesh beautifully and it adds a nice creamy touch of healthy fat to keep you happy and satisfied. The rich, dark reddish-purple color of the soup is not only beautiful, but it’s also swimming in antioxidants.

8. Tomato Okra Stew

Source: Tomato Okra Stew

This heart-warming Greek Tomato Okra Stew by Andri Neocleous is made up of velvety okra in a rich tomato sauce. It goes great with some bulgur wheat or roast potatoes, a big dollop of thick vegan Greek yogurt along with a thick slice of crusty white bread to mop up all the sauce!

9. Jamaican Jerk Chickpea Stew

Source: Jamaican Jerk Chickpea Stew

This Jamaican Jerk Chickpea Stew by Desiree Rodriguez will not only keep you warm but the flavor the Jamaican Jerk seasoning gives it will make you want seconds and maybe even thirds.

10. Caponata: Eggplant Stew With Hummus

Source: Caponata: Eggplant Stew With Hummus

This traditionally Sicilian Eggplant Stew With Hummus by Plant Tribe can be enjoyed in many ways. Try out the dish as an appetizer, side dish, or main dish. It’s super easy to make, has a robust flavor, and is on a huge dollop of HUMMUS. What could be better?

11. Hearty Mung Bean and Lentil Stew

Source: Hearty Mung Bean and Lentil Stew

This Hearty Mung Bean and Lentil Stew by Robin Runner is perfect for meal prepping. This comforting stew is packed with fiber, protein, and flavor!

12. One-Pot Portobello Stew

Source: One-Pot Portobello Stew

The very best in comfort food — Nikki and Zuzana‘s One-Pot Portobello Stew. Hearty, delicious, and simple, just the way it should be. And it comes with many health benefits.

