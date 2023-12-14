Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Holiday sweet bread is wonderful because you can enjoy it at any time of the day. A spread of nut butter makes it an especially filling and delicious breakfast or snack. Glaze jazzes it up a bit for dessert! Plus, there are so many different flavors that work well in loaf form – pumpkin, chai, apple, chocolate – all delicious. If you’re looking for a delicious and versatile holiday treat, check out these 10 vegan seasonal sweet loaves of bread!
1. Pumpkin Spice & Oat Loaf
Source: Pumpkin Spice & Oat Loaf
Pumpkin Spice season wouldn’t be what it is without a Pumpkin Spice & Oat Loaf. What better to go with your Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte than this Pumpkin Spice Oat & Loaf by Katia Martin? It’s hearty, filling, spicey, super versatile, and so yummy! Top it off with some almond butter for a quick mid-afternoon snack or even drizzle a little molasses, vegan yogurt, and peaches for a dessert.
2. Banana Bread Coffee Cake
Source: Banana Bread Coffee Cake
Vegan Banana Bread Coffee Cake by Anna Sue, features a cinnamon-infused crumb topping and a powdered sugar glaze.
3. Spiced Zucchini Bread
Source: Spiced Zucchini Bread
While quick bread typically contains refined grains and multiple animal products, a few tweaks and you’ve got a plant-based treat. One that is arguably more delicious! This Spiced Zucchini Bread by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD is a perfect example that you can continue to bake favorite dishes while eating whole plants. A sweet and moist bread, it’s delicious on its own but can also be topped with nut butter or chia jam for added flavor. The add-ins offer extra nutrients, texture, and flavor.
4. Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Source: Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Vegan and gluten-free Cinnamon Raisin Bread by Lauren Kirchmaier that’s refined sugar-free and packed with raisins and texture. Made extra cinnamony with a secret ingredient! It’s easy to make and only takes one bowl (and plenty of cinnamon and raisins.) This Gluten-Free Cinnamon Raisin Bread is a little less table bread and a lot more dense bakery-style bread. It’s hearty, naturally sweet, and packed with protein and fiber. The combination of ground cinnamon and cinnamon kombucha adds the perfect amount of spice. It’s hearty enough to serve as a breakfast bread or nutritious snack but sweet enough to also function as a healthful dessert. For even more texture, try adding walnuts or almonds when folding in the raisins. Serve your slices of gluten-free cinnamon raisin bread warm with a big smear of almond butter slathered on top.
5. Eggnog Bread With a Spiced Rum Glaze
Source: Eggnog Bread With a Spiced Rum Glaze
An amazing bread that is full of holiday flavor! You have to try Robin Runner‘s Eggnog Bread With a Spiced Rum Glaze!
6. Carrot Pumpkin Bread
Source: Carrot Pumpkin Bread
Carrot Pumpkin Bread by Crissy Cavanaugh, a two-bowl healthy quick bread! It’s the perfect autumn snack or dessert.
7. Date and Walnut Banana Bread
Source: Date and Walnut Banana Bread
The Date and Walnut Banana Bread by Hayley Canning is perfectly sweet as it’s infused with dates, maple syrup, banana, and cinnamon but the walnuts and buckwheat flour ensure that it doesn’t get too sweet. It makes the perfect breakfast, snack, or even dessert. It tastes amazing on its own, or warmed up!
8. Pumpkin Bread
Source: Pumpkin Bread
Perfectly moist vegan gluten-free Pumpkin Bread by Nele Liivlaid that uses neither oils nor refined sugar. It’s a healthy alternative for those enjoying the indulgence of baked goods. Imagine brightly colored autumn that you can admire through the window from the coziness of your living room. If you have a fireplace, it’s lit up and you’re all snug and warm in front of it. The flavors of vegan gluten-free pumpkin bread are floating from the kitchen and you’re waiting for it to cool to have a slice with applesauce or nut butter accompanied by a cup of tea or coffee. Doesn’t that sound heavenly?
9. Poached Pear Chai Bread
Source: Poached Pear Chai Bread
This elegant version of a sunken pear cake is true to its flavors and hides the perfect surprise on the inside, making it incredibly moist and fluffy. This Poached Pear Chai Bread gets a powerful infusion of fresh ginger, maple syrup, and white wine to make it even more festive.
Reprinted with permission from Vegan Holiday Cooking by Kirsten Kaminski, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Kirsten Kaminski
10. Pecan Apple Loaf
Source: Pecan Apple Loaf
If you’re looking for the perfect fall dessert for this time of year…you have come to the right recipe. Sit back, relax, grab a cup of hot coffee or tea, and enjoy this slice of heaven. This Pecan Apple Loaf by Taavi Moore is moist, and fluffy, with a crunch of caramelized pecans, embedded with soft chunks of apple, an aroma of fall spices, and a hint of bay leaf…which adds a whole other layer of flavor to this loaf.
