Vegan and gluten-free cinnamon raisin bread that’s refined sugar free and packed with raisins and texture. Made extra cinnamon-y with a secret ingredient! It’s easy to make and only takes 1-bowl (and plenty of cinnamon and raisins.) This Gluten-Free Cinnamon Raisin Bread is a little less table bread and a lot more dense bakery- style bread. It’s hearty, naturally sweet, and packed with protein and fiber.The combination of ground cinnamon and cinnamon kombucha adds the perfect amount of spice. It’s hearty enough to serve for a breakfast bread or nutritious snack but sweet enough to also function as a healthful dessert. For even more texture, try adding walnuts or almonds when folding in the raisins. Serve your slices of gluten-free cinnamon raisin bread warm with a big smear of almond butter slathered on top.
Cinnamon Raisin Bread [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Serves
8-12
Cooking Time
55
Ingredients You Need for Cinnamon Raisin Bread [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 1 flax egg (1 tablespoon flaxseed + 3 tablespoons filtered water)
- 2 1/4 cups gluten-free oat flour
- 1/2 cup super-fine almond flour
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- pinch of Himalayan sea salt
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 cup almond butter (or sub any neutral nut butter)
- 1 tablespoon Kombucha Cinnamon (or sub more unsweetened almond milk)
- 1/2 cup unrefined coconut sugar
- 1 1/4 cup raisins (plus more for topping)
How to Prepare Cinnamon Raisin Bread [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a loaf pan with with parchment paper or lightly grease with coconut oil. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, add the ingredients for your flax egg and allow to gel for ~5 minutes.
- Add in the unsweetened milk, almond butter, coconut sugar, and kombucha. Whisk until well incorporated.
- Sift in the oat flour, almond flour, cinnamon, baking powder and Himalayan sea salt. Whisk until just incorporated, making sure no clumps remain. Fold in the raisins.
- Pour batter evenly into prepared pan and use a rubber spatula to smooth the batter into an even layer.
- Top with optional raisins and press slightly into the batter.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of the center of the loaf clean.
- Allow to cool completely before slicing and serving. Enjoy as is or with a smear or nut butter. Store leftover cinnamon raisin bread in the fridge for up to one week and freeze for long term storage.
