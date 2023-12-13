Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Every holiday feast needs some veggies! You could always go for a classic tray of roasted veggies or you could get a little more creative. Stuffing your veggies is a great way to make your veggie dishes feel a little fancier! There are so many possibilities and flavor combinations to try. Plus, they make great plant-based entrees or appetizers – depending on the size. If you’re looking for some stuffed vegetable recipe inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. From vegetable-stuffed baked eggplant to pesto and olive-stuffed mushrooms, these stuffed veggie recipes are delicious!

1. Vegetable-Stuffed Baked Eggplant

Source: Vegetable-Stuffed Baked Eggplant

The eggplant halves in this recipe are roasted in the oven until brown and stuffed with a mixture of lightly seasoned quinoa, sautéed mushrooms, and other vegetables. It’s easy to make, but the results are amazing! Don’t limit yourself to the grains and vegetables in the recipe for the stuffing — any vegetables that you use will do! Experiment with different mixtures and enjoy a delicious Vegetable-Stuffed Baked Eggplant by Judy Moosmueller!

2. Superpower Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Source: Superpower Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Four huge roasted peppers are stuffed with veggies and spices. Line them up in a casserole for a Southwestern-style meal you won’t soon forget. You can soak the cashews the night before so you can dive right into the preparation. These Superpower Stuffed Poblano Peppers by High Protein Vegan, Ginny McMeans are so delicious!

3. Stuffed Mushrooms With Almond Feta



Source: Stuffed Mushrooms With Almond Feta



These Stuffed Mushrooms With Almond Feta by Nikki and Zuzana make a great starter or party snack, but they can also be paired with a big green salad for a filling plant-based meal. A mix of veggies, oats, and herbs make up the flavorful stuffing. Top it off with some almond feta and you got one delicious meal!

4. Bharli Baingan (Stuffed Eggplant Curry)



Source: Bharli Baingan (Stuffed Eggplant Curry)



Bharli Baingan is a Maharashtrian version of baby eggplants stuffed with fresh coconut, peanuts, and spices. Serve Pavani Nandula‘s Bharli Baingan (Stuffed Eggplant Curry) with roti or rice and dal for a filling and delicious meal.

5. Stuffed Peppers

Source: Stuffed Peppers

These Stuffed Peppers by Hannah Sunderani are healthy and satiating, vibrant, and flavorful. And these Stuffed Peppers are perfect for when you need an easy weeknight dinner that you can whip together effortlessly.

6. Stuffed Artichokes

Source: Stuffed Artichokes

A tasty and simple dish that requires few ingredients! You’ll love Valentina Chiappa‘s Stuffed Artichokes!

7. Pesto and Olive Stuffed Mushrooms

Source: Pesto and Olive Stuffed Mushrooms

These incredible, simple Pesto and Olive Stuffed Mushrooms by Evi Oravecz make a great starter, main, or snack. They are easy to make yet they taste stunning! The mushrooms are filled with savory olive paste, cool walnut-basil pesto, scallions, and parsley to make them irresistible.

8. Red Onion Stuffed With Cheese and Vegetables

Source: Red Onion Stuffed With Cheese and Vegetables

This onion stuffed with cheese and veggies is the perfect mix between comfort food and the kind of food that will fill you up after a long day at work. This Red Onion Stuffed With Cheese and Vegetables by Valentina Chiappa is so good!

9. BBQ Jackfruit-Stuffed Anaheim Peppers

Source: BBQ Jackfruit-Stuffed Anaheim Peppers

Jackfruit simmered in a hickory BBQ sauce, then stuffed inside Anaheim peppers. This sweet but spicy dinner idea is bursting with flavor. These BBQ Jackfruit-Stuffed Anaheim Peppers by Let’s Talk Vegan are a vegan favorite!

10. Round Zucchini Stuffed With Buckwheat and Lentils

Source: Round Zucchini Stuffed With Buckwheat and Lentils

This Round Zucchini Stuffed With Buckwheat and Lentils by Lenia Patsi is a tasty version of a traditional dish, which is very nutritious and high in protein! Instead of rice, this recipe uses buckwheat and extra lentils!

