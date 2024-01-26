Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Overnight protein oats is a really simple yet delicious breakfast you can prep in advance! It is high in fiber, healthy carbohydrates, and will help keep you satisfied all day. It can even be brought with you if you’re on the go. There are so many fun flavor combinations to try, and you can swap in your favorite toppings, depending on what you like. Whether you’re in the mood for caramel mocha, rhubarb, lemon poppy seed, or pumpkin, we’ve got a recipe that you’ll love.
1. Pumpkin Protein “Mousse”
Source: Pumpkin Protein “Mousse”
This Pumpkin Protein “Mousse” by Tara Weir is great on its own but it also works well as a dip for fruit or a topper for oats, chia pudding, pumpkin bread, or even toast!
2. Caramel Mocha Overnight Oats with Whipped Coffee
Source: Caramel Mocha Overnight Oats with Whipped Coffee
Make decadent Caramel Mocha Overnight Oats with Whipped Coffee by Shanika Graham-White for an over-the-top breakfast with tons of fiber, protein, and caffeine! The creamy pudding-like oats are swirled with sweet caramel and soaked in chocolatey mocha cold brew for breakfast that wakes you up.
3. Peaches and Cream Overnight Oats
Source: Peaches and Cream Overnight Oats
These Peaches and Cream Overnight Oats byTara Weir deliver that wonderful peachy creamy goodness we all love, along with loads of micronutrients, probiotics, fibre, healthy fats, and protein, too!
4. High Protein Rhubarb Oat Bars
Source: High Protein Rhubarb Oat Bars
High Protein Rhubarb Oat Bars by Vicky Coates: a really simple yet delicious breakfast you can prep in advance. These bars are high in fiber and packed with protein.
5. Lemon Poppy Seed Overnight Oats
Source: Lemon Poppy Seed Overnight Oats
If you are a fan of the sweet-tart lemon poppy seed flavor, these easy Lemon Poppy Seed Overnight Oats by Tara Weir are a must-try. Bonus is, they’re packed with fiber, healthy fats, and protein to start your day off right!
6. Eggnog Overnight Protein Oats
Source: Eggnog Overnight Protein Oats
Looking for a way to use up that extra holiday eggnog? Then these nutritious-and-delicious Eggnog Overnight Protein Oats by Tara Weir are a must! They are super easy to make and taste great, too. Perfect for those busy mornings when you don’t want to think about what to make. This recipe calls for vegan almond milk nog, but feel free to use whatever eggnog suits your fancy, bourbon or no bourbon!
7. Strawberry Pretzel Overnight Oatmeal
Source: Strawberry Pretzel Overnight Oatmeal
This Strawberry Pretzel Overnight Oatmeal by Lauren Smith is both sweet and salty, which makes it a perfect breakfast! Plus, the pretzels give an extra crunch and add texture and flavor to the dish!
8. Papaya Lime and Coconut Overnight Oatmeal
Source: Papaya Lime and Coconut Overnight Oatmeal
Papaya, lime, and coconut – a team made in heaven! This Papaya Lime and Coconut Overnight Oatmeal by Lauren Smith is so delicious, fresh, and a great way to start your day.
9. Spiced Plum Overnight Oatmeal
Source: Spiced Plum Overnight Oatmeal
In oatmeal, plums taste quite similar to apples. However, plums don’t brown like apples do, so they are much better suited for overnight recipes like this Spiced Plum Overnight Oatmeal by Lauren Smith!
10. ‘Murica Overnight Oatmeal Parfait
Source: ‘Murica Overnight Oatmeal Parfait
This ‘Murica Overnight Oatmeal Parfait by Lauren Smith is a little bit extra, but definitely tastes good. Who doesn’t love sweet and creamy oats with fresh berries? This is a perfect summer breakfast!
