During the holidays, it might be easier to lose track of your fiber intake, but it’s important to always eat enough fiber. Fiber is not only great for people with type 2 diabetes, but it’s also necessary for the healthy bacteria in your gut. It also keeps our cholesterol levels healthy, which is vital for preventing heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. If you are concerned about eating too much fiber, the recipes below are also well-balanced to help you avoid the gas and bloating that can come from eating too much fiber. A healthy balance is always the best way to go.

That’s why we put together a list of 15 delicious recipes from our Food Monster App that contain a good amount of fiber. They range from breakfast to lunch and dinner so that you can enjoy them all holiday season long.

1. Creamy Sweet Potato Noodles With Ginger Tempeh

Source: Creamy Sweet Potato Noodles With Ginger Tempeh

Jess Hoffman‘s colorful and veggie-centric bowl of Creamy Sweet Potato Noodles With Ginger Tempeh is the perfect, healthy comfort food! Sweet potatoes are spiralized into tender, vibrant noodles then tossed in a creamy, savory sauce made from coconut milk, soy sauce, and Sriracha, and finally served with a side of crispy kale. Garlic-ginger tempeh is also added for protein, and since it’s fermented, it has probiotics to keep your tummy happy!

2. Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Chestnuts

Source: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Chestnuts

It’s that time of year! The time to roast chestnuts, Brussels sprouts, and apples. If you aren’t sure if you like Brussels sprouts, give these Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Chestnuts by Michaell Johnson a try. Despite their reputation, they have a pretty mild flavor when roasted. If you are trying to convince your kids to try them, remind them they are mini cabbages made bite-size just for them. And pretty cute too! Make sure you make this dish on a cookie sheet to maximize your crispiness efforts.

3. Chickpea Jalapeño Salad

Source: Chickpea Jalapeño Salad

Mashed chickpea salad is a wonderfully nutritious and filling dish that is a breeze to make and incredibly versatile. This particular Chickpea Jalapeño Salad by Celeste Meredith is made with tangy red onion, spicy jalapeño, creamy avocado, and fresh lime juice. This mixture is the perfect toasted sandwich filling and creative salad topper.

4. Foolproof Mega Lentil Burger

Source: Foolproof Mega Lentil Burger

We can assure you that this Foolproof Mega Lentil Burger by Renee Press is indeed foolproof. If you’re tired of mushy veggie burgers that fall apart, dry ones that taste like cardboard, or expensive store-bought ones with too many ingredients, then give this one a shot. You do need a food processor for this, but not much else. So satisfying and nutritious, these protein-packed burgers are made with cooked lentils, brown rice, sweet potato, and onion, so it’s basically an entire meal in veggie burger form!

5. Brazilian Style Black Beans

Source: Brazilian Style Black Beans

Elsa Brobbey‘s Brazilian Style Black Beans are intensely savory, perfectly spiced, and cooked until tender, rich and fragrant with deepened flavors. It’s also hearty and nutritious, and highly adaptable if you want to use your favorite spices or toss in some wholesome greens and vegetables. For a creamier texture, blend a cup of stew (just before it’s done cooking) until it’s smooth and add it back in. It makes an awesome meal on its own, with a hunk of good bread, or you could serve it like it’s traditionally done with white rice.

6. Red Lentil Tikka Masala

Source: Red Lentil Tikka Masala

Everything about Kristen Genton‘s Red Lentil Tikka Masala is wonderful. The flavors are on point; the texture is on point; the satisfaction is on point! The red lentils are cooked in a creamy, spicy sauce that will delight your palate and keep you full. Plus, it cooks in just 30 minutes!

7. One-Pot Split Pea Curry

Source: One-Pot Split Pea Curry

Bursting with flavors, this creamy and fragrant One-Pot Split Pea Curry by Annabelle Randles is a complete meal on its own. Mildly spiced so that the whole family can enjoy it with rice or grains of your choice and plenty of fresh coriander. Like most curried dishes, it is even better the day after, so you can look forward to a tasty, packed lunch.

8. Swiss Chard and Almond Ricotta Spelt Galettes

Source: Swiss Chard and Almond Ricotta Spelt Galettes

These rustic Spelt Galettes by Rebekah Waters are packed full of greens and herby almond ricotta. Working with pastry dough seems complicated, but this recipe breaks it down so it is as easy as can be! It is well worth the time spent, we promise.

9. Apple, Parsnip, and Fennel Soup With Crispy Sage Brussels Sprouts

Source: Apple, Parsnip, and Fennel Soup With Crispy Sage Brussels Sprouts

Claire Ragozzino‘s Apple, Parsnip, and Fennel Soup is the perfect comforting meal that celebrates the fall harvest. The apple provides sweet notes that counter the starchy, zesty parsnip. For added texture and veggies, make crispy sage Brussels sprouts to sprinkle on top. This soup is so creamy your dinner guests will not believe that it is dairy-free!

10. Raw Mango Coconut Basil Wrap

Source: Raw Mango Coconut Basil Wrap

Marquise Matson‘s Raw Mango Coconut Basil Wrap is so simple, easy, and delicious. Try lining the wraps with turmeric sauce and julienned cucumber and carrot, sliced green onions, fresh lettuce, and a couple of slices of avocado.

11. Chocolate Peanut Butter and Raspberry Chia Jam Cups

Source: Chocolate Peanut Butter and Raspberry Chia Jam Cups

The raspberry chia jam filling in Anett Velsberg‘s dessert cups pairs perfectly with the sweet dark chocolate and slightly salty peanut butter. Plus, they’re ready to indulge in 45 minutes! Who doesn’t like that?

12. Steamed Sweet Potatoes With Wild Rice and Tomato Chili Sauce

Source: Steamed Sweet Potatoes With Wild Rice and Tomato Chili Sauce

Sweet potatoes are excellent for your brain and eye health, as well as overall wellness. Basil is called The Sacred Goddess Herb and is thought to be the embodiment of femininity and holiness itself, tomato is great for the prostate (holla to the males out there), and the whole recipe by Emily von Euw is just yummy altogether!

13. Asparagus and Carrot Indian Stir-Fry

Source: Asparagus and Carrot Indian Stir-Fry

This recipe by Rinku Bahattacharya is a simple and colorful Asparagus and Carrot Indian Stir-Fry, with fresh coconut and South Indian spices.

14. Sugar-Free Banana Date-Flax Muffins

Source: Sugar-Free Banana-Date-Flax Muffins

Annie Oliverio‘s banana date flax muffins contain no sugar and no oil, making them a perfect healthy breakfast or snack.

15. Buckwheat Brown Rice Waffles

Source: Buckwheat Brown Rice Waffles

The buckwheat gives these Waffles by Vaishali Honawar a darker color, and the brown rice flour makes them crispy. Some oat flour, which always adds a fresh, clean taste and lots of healthy goodness, also goes in. The waffles will turn out beautiful, although they might take almost twice as long to get perfectly done in your waffle iron.

