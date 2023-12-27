Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Blankets, sweaters, scarves, hot apple cider, and mittens! It’s that time of year, folks. Time to pack the swimsuits and shorts away for the season and dust off your long johns and faux-fur-lined boots!

Having the heating cranked up, these days, is not always an option for everyone with the cost of living being more than problematic, never mind the environmental implications.

There are lots of little things you can do for yourself and your home to help keep the chills at bay this winter. From warming spices and soups to slippers and homemade hand warmers, check out these OGP articles that bring a little warm and cozy your way this cold season.

1. Fall Spices

As the weather turns chillier in anticipation of fall, we need to adapt to the changing climate by choosing warming foods and spices that are in season and complement our needs, rather than disrupting our natural internal balance. Here are ten of our favorite warming fall spices, with some recipe suggestions from our Food Monster App to make sure you stay in balance, warm, cozy, and satisfied this fall season. Read on to learn how to Stay Balanced This Season With These 10 Warming Fall Spices.

2. Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is a classic and comforting dessert that is easy to make and can be enjoyed by everyone. This cozy and satisfying dessert is a delicious way to use up stale bread and reduce food waste! What’s not to love? If you are looking for a heart- and soul-warming dessert this fall and winter, take a look at these 10 Warm and Comforting Bread Pudding Recipes.

3. Warm without Heaters

With autumn here, temperatures have begun to dip. This is particularly noticeable in the early morning, evening, and night when we are more likely to be home and hoping to stay cozy. Before turning to the thermostat to keep things warm, some more energy-efficient options might work just as well. If we can avoid turning to the HVAC for a while, if we can set the thermostat a little lower this year, then we can collectively make a significant dent in our energy consumption. Less energy consumption, of course, means less reliance on fossil fuels. Fewer fossil fuels means a cleaner, healthier planet. And, all the march goes. Take a look at how many of these 10 Ways to Stay Cozy and Warm in Your Home Without Heaters might work for you.

4. Noodle Soup

Noodle soups are the perfect dish to have when it’s cold outside. The warm broth, hearty noodles, and flavorful veggies will surely leave you feeling cozy inside and out! Noodle soups are also super versatile and many different cultures have their unique noodle soups, so there’s always one to satisfy any craving you might have. Here are 15 noodle soups to help get you through the final months of winter! Try whipping up one or all of these 15 Hearty Plant-Based Noodle Soups to Keep You Warm.

5. Warm without Wool

People often wonder why some vegans don’t wear wool. “Sheep aren’t killed to make wool,” they say. ” They are just sheared which is a natural process and doesn’t harm the sheep.” Sadly, neither of those statements are true! Then, while in a state of disbelief, they say, ” If you don’t wear wool, what do you wear?” Since we are smack dab in the middle of winter in the northern hemisphere, let’s take a look at some of the concerns surrounding wool and some alternatives with these Tips on Staying Warm and Fashionable Without Wool.

6. Winter Warm Beverages

There’s nothing better than a hot cup of tea, coffee, cider, hot chocolate, etc. in the winter, especially when the thermostat drops and frost gathers on the windows. But if you’re getting tired of the same old drink routine, it might be time to spice things up a little—literally and metaphorically! Here are 8 tasty additions to stir into your warm beverage of choice, ranging from wholesome sweeteners to antioxidant-packed herbs and spices. Also included is some valuable information on the numerous health benefits of these add-ins. Take a look at these 8 Healthy Ways to Spice Up Your Warm Beverages This Winter!

7. DIY Winter Warmers

While winter may sometimes feel like a drag because there are more layers of clothing to lug around, a joyous part of the season is that all those clothes allow for some interesting self-expression. With jackets, hats, fuzzy socks, sweaters, and scarves, the potential for getting funky goes up a few notches every day the cold remains. What’s more is that winter warmers, i.e. snuggly clothing, are easy to make from upcycled materials. Here are DIY: 6 Winter Warmers from Upcycled Materials.

8. Pumpkin Spice

What is pumpkin spice, and what’s the big deal? Pumpkin spice is traditionally what would be used to spice homemade pumpkin pies. You can make your own at home or buy a bottled spice blend from most grocery stores. Pumpkin spice combines all of the best spices of fall — cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, and cloves — to bring a cozy touch to your desserts. Between the warm spices and colors, pumpkin spice is the spice blend to include in your desserts this fall, and there are so many ways to do that. Try some or all of these 15 Warm, Cozy, and Delicious Vegan Pumpkin Spice Desserts to Make This Fall.

9. DIY Hand Warmers

Winter is a time for snuggly, cozy, and comforting things. It’s the perfect excuse for hot chocolate, the right moment (or months) to nestle beneath a blanket with a book, and all the reason we need for hugging up with a spouse or special friend. Hey! We’ve got to stay warm if we are going to get through the season! A favorite for many is hand warmers. Nothing is quite so uncomfortable as frozen fingers, unable to work the keyboard or hold those knitting needles, and hand warmers are an easy, effective solution. While those little disposable hand warmers surprisingly aren’t especially toxic, they do create a constant stream of waste. If you want warm hands this winter, learn How to Make Your Own Reusable Hand Warmers.

10. Warm Greenhouse

Now, the plants need their own house to stay warm, too! Luckily, with a little know-how, it’s possible to design and keep a greenhouse reasonably warm without using any electricity at all. It might not be roasting and toasting, but it’ll keep temperatures above freezing and keep the wind off the plants. The number one trick to heating a greenhouse without power is taking advantage of the sun. The sun is free energy, and it works day in and day out. However, there are times when it’s cloudy, not to mention that the hours of sunlight are reduced in winter. Luckily, there are several ways to naturally help heat the greenhouse, as well as design wisely to make the most of the heat that’s around anyway. Here are 7 Tricks for Keeping the Greenhouse Warm Without Using Electricity.

11. Egg Tray for Insulation

Are you tired of high energy bills and drafts sneaking through your windows? Scientists have discovered that some of the waste items in your home can be repurposed to insulate your home and save you money on your energy bills. Egg trays, for example, can be used to insulate walls and floors. The small cups that hold individual eggs are perfect for filling with insulation material, such as fiberglass or cellulose. Simply cut the trays into the desired size and shape, fill them with insulation, and secure them in place. Not only will this repurpose the egg trays, but it will also provide an effective insulation solution for your home. If you don’t eat eggs, check in with your friends, family, and neighbors and let them know you’ll take their trays when they are done. Learn all about this Egg-cellent Insulation: How to Repurpose Egg Trays and More to Keep Your Home Warm and Cozy.

12. DIY Slippers

There is nothing quite like slipping your cold feet into a soft, warm pair of slippers in the evening. In the age of DIY and upcycling, it comes as no surprise that there are some great tutorials and instructions for making your own pair. A pair of homemade slippers might be a lovely gift for family and friends (as long as you know their shoe size) and is something a little different than going for the shop-bought kind. Get your scissors, needles, and thread out, and take a look at these 5 Fun Ways to Make Your Own Slippers at Home.

