Mama is a domestic shorthaired cat who was rescued with her kittens. She is a playful cat with a sweet personality. Found in Atlanta, Georgia, local rescue FurKids took in Mama in hopes of soon finding her a forever home. Although she was adopted, she was later returned to the shelter. This left the playful cat “sad and confused”. Now, Mama is searching for a new home.
A video posted to TikTok shares more of Mama’s story. Adopted into a home with another feline, she unfortunately was not a good fit with the other cat. Mama was “too playful” for the home’s existing feline. Although Mama and the rescue do not blame her adopters for returning her (and are glad they brought her back somewhere safe), they are shattered that the home did not work out. The rescue is hoping that the playful cat will find a new home soon.
According to her adoption profile, Mama is roughly two years old. She is “generally a quiet gal” but has a “fun and playful side” once she settles in. Although this playful cat has not yet received any other applications for adoption, the rescue is hopeful that this will soon change. TikTok users agreed. User NonSenseRN said, “Poor baby! She needs her own home for Christmas”. Another user agreed, saying “It makes me so sad to think about shelter animals Alone during the holidays I wanna adopt every one.”
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
