The holidays are a wonderful time of the year; there’s cake, cookies, candy, and so many other delicious eats! There are brunches with friends and dinners with family, and it can seem harder than usual to fit in the foods you are aiming to eat to fuel your body. If you feel like you had a harder time this holiday season, or simply want to try out new meals that are fruit and vegetable-centric to help your body feel its best, this is a wonderful guide to turn to. Remember, sustainable changes can start small; maybe try one of these meals if you’re new to it!
This guide focuses on different meals from a variety of choices to help you enjoy more whole foods after the holidays!
Greens
Source: Green Goddess Mexican Lettuce Wraps
Getting in a serving of green during this time of year can be a great way to help nourish your body! These meals are great to make, and if you’re low on time or energy, a smoothie is an excellent alternative.
- Green Goddess Mexican Lettuce Wraps by Kaylee Pauley
- Tofu Scramble and Collard Greens by Alex Wolfe
- Beet Salad with Caraway Orange Dressing and Mixed Greens by Teri Macovei
- Green Apple Smoothie by Carol Clayton
- Green Avocado Lime Smoothie by Caroline Doucet
- Health Promoting Smoothie by Julie Zimmer
Nourishing, Easy Meals
Source: Casamiento (Black Beans and Rice)
These meals are excellent to whip up if you’re looking for a solid, nourishing meal. These meals are made with whole foods and are excellent to pair with whatever vegetables you have on hand.
- Butternut Squash Dahl by Ashley Madden
- Casamiento (Black Beans and Rice) by Meatless Monday
- Festive Pomegranate Couscous Salad by Denise Perrault
- Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico) by Agatha Achindu
- Acorn Squash and White Bean Stew by Megan Calipari
- Smoked Tofu and Stars Soup by Kathy Hester
High Protein Meals
Source: Oranged Glazed Tofu
These meals are high-protein meals that are great for post-holiday eating! With these meals, feel free to add your favorite vegetables!
- Oranged Glazed Tofu by Meatless Monday
- Cheesy Tofu Scramble Crescent Rolls by Jeunesse Pouchet
- Maple Ginger Tofu by Bila
- Quick High-Protein Vegetable Stir-Fry by Laura Grosch
- Peanut Butter Protein Bars by Tara Weir
