Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The holidays are a wonderful time of the year; there’s cake, cookies, candy, and so many other delicious eats! There are brunches with friends and dinners with family, and it can seem harder than usual to fit in the foods you are aiming to eat to fuel your body. If you feel like you had a harder time this holiday season, or simply want to try out new meals that are fruit and vegetable-centric to help your body feel its best, this is a wonderful guide to turn to. Remember, sustainable changes can start small; maybe try one of these meals if you’re new to it!

This guide focuses on different meals from a variety of choices to help you enjoy more whole foods after the holidays!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 20,000 delicious recipes, it is the largest meatless, vegan, plant-based, and allergy-friendly recipe resource to help you get healthy! And don’t forget to check out our Weekly Meal Plan Archives!

This week, we’re bringing delicious, fully vegan, and plant-based ways to enjoy cranberry and orange in your holiday dishes and desserts!

Greens

Source: Green Goddess Mexican Lettuce Wraps

Getting in a serving of green during this time of year can be a great way to help nourish your body! These meals are great to make, and if you’re low on time or energy, a smoothie is an excellent alternative.

Nourishing, Easy Meals

Source: Casamiento (Black Beans and Rice)

These meals are excellent to whip up if you’re looking for a solid, nourishing meal. These meals are made with whole foods and are excellent to pair with whatever vegetables you have on hand.

High Protein Meals

Source: Oranged Glazed Tofu

These meals are high-protein meals that are great for post-holiday eating! With these meals, feel free to add your favorite vegetables!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: