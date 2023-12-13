Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This festive pomegranate couscous salad is as flavorful as it is colorful. Tangy-sweet pomegranate seeds, lots of fresh parsley, a handful of chopped mint, scallions and a quick lemon-ginger dressing with just enough chili flakes to pep it up. It’s that simple, and yes, that good.
Festive Pomegranate Couscous Salad [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Festive Pomegranate Couscous Salad [Vegan]
- 1 1/2 cups pomegranate seeds (1 larger pomegranate)
- 2 cups (300 gm.) pearl couscous, rinsed and drained (you can also use regular couscous or quinoa)
- 3 cups of water + a pinch of salt
- 4 scallions (white and green parts) chopped
- 2 cups flat-leaf (Italian) parsley loosely chopped
- 1/2 cup mint leaves, chopped
- 1/2 cup pistachios (opt for salt-free)
- 1 cup lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons grated ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
- 1/2 - 1 teaspoon red chili flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
How to Prepare Festive Pomegranate Couscous Salad [Vegan]
- Remove the seeds from the pomegranate (look to my blog for advice on this).
- Add 3 cups of water plus a pinch of salt to a medium saucepan and bring it to a boil. Add the rinsed couscous, stir, reduce the heat and cover. Allow the couscous to simmer until the liquid is absorbed (15 minutes). For best results , follow the package instructions.
- While the couscous is cooking, prepare the dressing by combining 1 cup lemon juice, 2 tsp. grated ginger, ½ tsp. salt and ½ - 1 tsp. red chili flakes and ¼ tsp. ground black pepper in a small bowl.
- Prep the green onions, parsley and mint. Add these ingredients, plus the pomegranate seeds and pistachios to a medium salad bowl.
- Once the couscous is done, allow it to cool. I find it easiest to transfer it to a small mixing bowl and stir it a few times. Once it has cooled a bit, add the dressing to the couscous and mix well.
- Add the couscous to the rest of the salad ingredients and mix well.
