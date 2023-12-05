This soup is best if you're feeling under the weather. It’s warm and filling, and evokes memories of childhood soups with fun-shaped pasta.
Smoked Tofu and Stars Soup [Vegan, Gluten Free]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Smoked Tofu and Stars Soup [Vegan, Gluten Free]
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil
- 1 medium-size onion, minced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 carrots
- 2 stalks celery
- 1 package (8 ounces, or 225 g) smoked tofu
- 2 tablespoons (12 g) vegan chicken-flavored bouillon
- 8 cups (1,880 ml) water
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning (optional)
- 1 cup (100 g) small pasta stars or other tiny pasta
How to Prepare Smoked Tofu and Stars Soup [Vegan, Gluten Free]
The Night Before:
- Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat and sauté the onion until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute longer. Dice the carrots, celery, and tofu. Store everything together in an airtight container in the fridge.
To Prepare the Dish:
- Combine the sautéed vegetables, carrots, celery, tofu, bouillon, water, thyme, salt and pepper, and Cajun seasoning in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Taste and adjust the seasonings.
- You have two choices for adding the pasta. If you plan on eating all of it that night, then add the pasta 20 minutes before serving. Cook until the pasta is al dente.
- If you will be eating it throughout the week or freezing it, cook the pasta separately on the stove top and add it just before serving. The pasta will get mushy if it stays in the soup too long.
- Tofu
