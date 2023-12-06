Soufico is a traditional dish from Greece and a particularly popular meal on Ikaria. This island in the Aegean, about forty miles off the eastern coast of Turkey, is reportedly one of the healthiest regions in the world, boasting a large population of centenarians who still lead active lives. I discovered this delicious and healthy dish through American National Geographic fellow and New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner. Let’s all dig into the fountain of youth, shall we? Serve over a bowl of farro, rice, fonio, or whatever you are loving at the moment. You can’t go wrong with this stew.
Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico) [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico) [Vegan]
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 red onion, roughly chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups chopped juicy tomatoes
- 2 large carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1 large sweet potato (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups vegetable broth
- 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas
- 1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 2 bay leaves, preferably fresh
- 6 ounces baby spinach
- 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for garnish
- 8 large fresh basil leaves, chopped
How to Prepare Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico) [Vegan]
- In a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat until shimmering, but not smoking. Add the onion and cook until translucent, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more.
- Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring often, for about 5 minutes. Add the carrots, sweet potato, salt, and pepper and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes more.
- Add the broth, chickpeas, bell pepper, oregano, thyme, and bay leaves. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to low, and cook, covered and stirring occasionally, until the sweet potato and carrots are tender and the liquid is thickened, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Stir in the spinach and cook for 2 minutes more, then stir in the parsley. Remove from the heat and discard the bay leaves. Finish with a generous drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and the basil and serve.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Comments