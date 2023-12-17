Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Being Honduran, I grew up eating “casamiento”, black beans and rice. Casamiento means marriage in Spanish. The story behind this popular dish is that black beans symbolize men and white rice, women and when they get “married” they both turn the same color; they become one.
Casamiento (Black Beans and Rice) [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Casamiento (Black Beans and Rice) [Vegan]
- 1 (15 ounce) can organic black beans, undrained
- 2 cups cooked brown rice
- 1 sweet onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 large vine-riped tomato
- 2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
- 1 teaspoon of chili powder (optional)
How to Prepare Casamiento (Black Beans and Rice) [Vegan]
- In a blender or food processor, combine onions, tomatoes, garlic, coconut oil, salt, cumin, and pepper. Blend until well combined but still slightly chunky.
- In a large saucepan, cook the mixture over medium heat, until fragrant for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in the black beans, and return mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, and cover for 5 more minutes.
- Add the brown rice and combine all together, ensuring that the rice and the black beans “marry”.
- Once everything is combined, let everything cook together in low heat for about 10 minutes, stirring every few minutes.
- Remove pan from heat and let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Notes
This recipe comes to us from Norma from the Meatless Monday community in Honduras.
