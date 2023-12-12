Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

It’s Christmas morning. The kids are up early, ripping the wrapping off all their presents and the dishes from last night’s Christmas Eve feast are in the dishwasher waiting to be put away. Thankfully, the coffee is already brewed thanks to the automatic coffee maker with the timer you got last Christmas. Now it’s time to think about breakfast.

After all the cooking and baking you’ve done the past few days, the last thing you want to do is get stuck in the kitchen cooking another feast. Not to worry, there are lots of healthy and delicious breakfasts that don’t require a ton of work and will fuel you up for the rest of the day. For lots of ideas, check out How to Make Breakfast Your Favorite Meal, 5 Superfood Breakfast Combos To Keep You Healthy And Power You With Energy All Day, and Don’t Skip Breakfast! Here are 5 On-the-Go Easy and Healthy Meals to Take With You.

We know that on Christmas morning you either have a ton of things to do including visiting friends and family or maybe you just want to relax and unwind after all the Christmas parties. That’s why we have ideas for breakfast that won’t take a lot out of you – breakfasts that are fast and easy, breakfasts that can be prepared the night before, and breakfasts that can make use of last night’s leftovers. Here are 15 breakfasts from the Food Monster App that will feel like opening another gift on Christmas morning.

1. Mixed Veggie Quiche

Source: Mixed Veggie Quiche

Got leftover veggies from last night’s dinner? Use them to make this Mixed Veggie Quiche by Sienna Formosa for breakfast. Made with chickpea flour, this gluten-free, soy-free quiche can be baked in the oven and done by the time you’re done opening presents.

2. Overnight Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls With Vanilla Cashew Frosting

Source: Cinnamon Rolls

The best thing about these Cinnamon Rolls by Sarah Pether is not the tender, tasty dough. It’s also not the creamy vanilla cashew frosting. No, those are great things but the best thing is that these are overnight cinnamon rolls. That means you mix up the dough the night before and leave it to rise in the fridge overnight. In the morning you can have hot and delicious fresh cinnamon rolls with minimal effort.

3. Simple Stuffed Breakfast Sweet Potatoes

Source: Simple Stuffed Breakfast Sweet Potatoes

Okay, so you baked a few too many sweet potatoes last night. Have them for breakfast! These Simple Stuffed Breakfast Sweet Potatoes by Crissy Cavanaugh couldn’t be an easier recipe especially if you already have the potatoes baked. Just fill those warm sweet potatoes with almond butter, maple syrup, and your favorite granola. You’ll wish it could be morning all day.

4. Sweet Potato and Tofu Breakfast Tacos With Spicy Black Beans

Source: Sweet Potato and Tofu Breakfast Tacos with Spicy Black Beans

Here’s another use for leftover sweet potatoes as well as any tofu you might have sitting around – make breakfast tacos! These Sweet Potato and Tofu Breakfast Tacos with Spicy Black Beans by Alex and Linda Meyer aren’t just for breakfast, you can eat them at any time of day, but if you’re craving something warm and savory for your morning meal, these are a great way to start the day!

5. Easy Overnight Pancakes

Source: Easy Overnight Pancakes

If the idea of making pancakes seems like too much work, try these Easy Overnight Pancakes by Dina Honke. This easy pancake recipe calls for mixing flour and water and letting it sit covered for several hours or overnight before cooking. The pancakes are light and delicious and ready for all your favorite toppings.

6. Pumpkin French Toast

Source: Pumpkin French Toast

Take any leftover pumpkin you may have and introduce it to your leftover bread. Hello, breakfast! This Pumpkin French Toast by Lisa Le is made with pumpkin puree, and warm spices, and drizzled with maple syrup. What a delicious way to use leftovers!

7. Vegan Cajun Breakfast Burrito

Source: Vegan Cajun Breakfast Burritos

One of the great things about burritos is that you can put anything in a wrap, and it’s done. These Vegan Cajun Breakfast Burritos by Bianca Scartabello have tofu, black beans, and veggies with lots of bold spices. Throw any of your leftovers in and it’s an easy and delicious breakfast you can eat with your hands!

8. Savory Pancake Stack With Pine Nut Cream

Source: Savory Pancake Stack with Pine Nut Cream

Take all your leftover veggies – yes, even the Brussels sprouts – and turn them into this Savory Pancake Stack with Pine Nut Cream by Josephine Watmore. Made with chickpea flour and topped with a luscious cream made of pine nuts and artichoke hearts, this will make your breakfast feel as special as … well, Christmas morning.

9. Spinach and Artichoke Soufflé

Source: Spinach and Artichoke Soufflé

If you’re wondering how this Spinach and Artichoke Soufflé by Jennifer Rose Rossano can take no time to make, the answer is to use your leftover spinach artichoke dip from last night’s party. That’s the easy shortcut to sitting down to piping hot clouds of “cheesy” tofu and veggies that are enclosed in a tender, flaky crust. Want it even quicker? Use ready-made pie crusts as an additional shortcut.

10. Vegan Breakfast Pizza

Source: Vegan Breakfast Pizza

They say you can never have too much gravy and yet, you have a lot left over. Great, use it to make this Vegan Breakfast Pizza by Kathy Hester. Just top pizza dough (homemade or not) with a tofu scramble or any of your other leftovers and top it with that leftover gravy. Yum!

11. Toasted Pepita Breakfast Hash

Source: Toasted Pepita Breakfast Hash

Clean out the fridge with this Toasted Pepita Breakfast Hash by Renee Press. Use any leftover veggies from all the holiday dinners, chop them up small, and crisp them up in the pan. Top it with some toasted pumpkin seeds and then eat it on its own, on the side of a scramble, or stuff it into a tortilla for a breakfast burrito.

12. Ambrosia Overnight Oatmeal

Source: Ambrosia Overnight Oatm

You can use fresh fruit or incorporate last night’s leftover dessert to make this Ambrosia Overnight Oatmeal by Lauren Smith. Ambrosia is a classic pudding-type dessert that traditionally contains oranges, bananas, coconut, pineapple, Maraschino cherries, and marshmallows. Here, it gets a healthy update for breakfast – in the overnight oatmeal form!

13. Simple Mashed Potato Waffles

Source: Simple Mashed Potato Waffles

Take those leftover mashed potatoes and turn them into the best breakfast ever – these Simple Mashed Potato Waffles from Crazy Vegan Kitchen. They’re moist and crispy on the outside, and warm and deliciously creamy on the inside. They taste like a beautiful medley of mashed potatoes, rösti, and hash browns all rolled into one fun and delicious dish the kids will love. Top them with all that leftover gravy too!

14. Root Vegetable Hash With Avocado Crème

Source: Root Vegetable Hash with Avocado Crème

Hash is one of the best ways to use leftovers. You can mix just about anything with potatoes and turn it into a quick and hearty breakfast. This Root Vegetable Hash with Avocado Crème by Stephanie Darby has a mix of textures, savory flavors, a touch of creaminess, and a crispy golden color. Hearty and simple, this meal is perfect for a fast and festive breakfast.

15. Overnight Savory Breakfast Mushrooms

Source: Overnight Savory Breakfast Mushrooms

If you didn’t get enough mushrooms at dinner, these Overnight Savory Breakfast Mushrooms by Anja Cass are a great set-and-forget recipe that does not require any cooking. So you get a tasty breakfast dish without all the effort of cooking; just prepare it the night before and it will be ready and waiting for you in the morning.

