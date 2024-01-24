Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Vegan chocolate babka, also known as Krantz cake, is a soft, sweet, cake-like braided yeast bread that resembles brioche. It is swirled with a creamy chocolate and cinnamon filling that appears marbled when you cut into it. It’s extremely soft, moist, chocolatey, and irresistible!

After the babka is baked in the oven, it is drizzled with a sweet syrup, giving it a beautiful shine and keeping it moist. Babka comes from the early 19th century, from the Polish and Ukrainian Jewish communities. The word ‘babka’ means ‘grandmother,’ and it refers to the grandmothers who created this famous dessert out of leftover challah bread on Shabbat.

While Babka originated in Jewish or Eastern European bakeries, this cinnamon and chocolate-swirled dessert can be found all over the Internet.

The other great thing about this recipe is that you can easily make it without dairy, eggs, or hard-to-find substitutes!

What You’ll Need:

Flour

Vegan butter

Cocoa powder

Instant yeast

Salt

Dairy-free milk

Brown sugar

Vegan cane sugar

Maple syrup

Dairy-free chocolate chips (optional)

The Basic Steps to Follow:

Start out with a large bowl, and whisk together the flour, yeast, and salt.

You’ll then add in your sweetener of choice. You can use maple syrup, agave, etc.

Then, you’ll want to fold the mixture until everything is evenly combined, and roll it into a round ball shape using your hands. Now, grease the bowl, and place your dough ball inside, and place a piece of plastic wrap on top.

Allow the dough to sit for about an hour in room temperature.

After about an hour, your dough should have doubled in size. Roll the dough out into a rectangle.

Lightly brush the vegan butter across the top and sprinkle a mixture of cocoa powder, dairy-free butter, sugar, and dairy-free chocolate chips on top as well.

Roll the dough into a log, and cut it length wise so you have two long pieces of dough. Pinch the ends together on each side and braid the two pieces together.

Place the loaf into a greased pan and bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes.

How to Make Chocolate Vegan Babka

Source: Make It Dairy Free/Youtube

Make It Dairy Free shows us step-by-step how to veganize delicious chocolate babka, featuring their well known vegan everything dough. As Make It Dairy Free says, chocolate babka is the perfect holiday breakfast or brunch showpiece that will wow people when you say that you make it from scratch, but it’s so easy to do! You really can’t go wrong with bread filled with chocolate!

Check out these vegan babka recipes to make at home:

