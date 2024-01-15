Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

One of the most well-loved, classic, convenient, and tasty breakfasts of all time is the delicious bagel! Soft bread, a variety of sweet and savory flavors, and topped with anything you could dream of – aren’t you craving a bagel now? Well, lucky for you, these 10 bagel recipes are on our Food Monster App so you can make these tasty treats at home. Let’s get baking! These bagel recipes range from classic bagels to bagel-inspired recipes like crackers and crusts!

1. Everything Pretzel Bagels With Carrot Lox

Image Source: Everything Pretzel Bagels With Carrot Lox

Just when you thought everything bagels couldn’t get any better! These Everything Pretzel Bagels With Carrot Lox from Jasmine Briones are taken to the next level with the flavor and look of a soft pretzel. Top it all off with some tender carrot lox that looks and tastes remarkably like the real deal. These everything pretzel bagels are easy, oil-free, and delicious!

2. Sesame and Poppy Seed Bagel Loaf

Image Source: Sesame and Poppy Seed Bagel Loaf

If you are new to bread baking and want to try something a little funky, this Sesame and Poppy Seed Bagel Loaf from Katrina Abram is the recipe for you! It’s not too difficult to make and it’s a great base for experimenting with different types of flavorings. The final result is a chewy, warm, delicious mass of bagel perfection, great for slathering on as much vegan butter or cream cheese as you want!

3. Everything Bagel Crackers

Image Source: Everything Bagel Crackers

These Everything Bagel Crackers from Gluten-Free Grains by Quelcy Kogel are crackers for more casual times. They’re hearty, salty, and extremely snackable, but you can still dress them up and take them to nice places too. Bringing a vegan cheese plate with homemade crackers to a dinner party is a surefire way to impress.

4. NYC-Style Bagels

Image Source: NYC-Style Bagels

Finding the best bagel spot is something that has been heatedly debated by bagel-lovers around the world, but we have a secret – the best bagels come from your oven at home. This NYC-Style Bagels recipe from Sirke Reivo makes deliciously dense, chewy bagels that are golden-brown on the outside and soft and flavorful on the inside. And here’s a little pro-tip from us: these bagels make amazing buns!

5. Homemade Everything Bagel BLT