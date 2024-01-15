Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One of the most well-loved, classic, convenient, and tasty breakfasts of all time is the delicious bagel! Soft bread, a variety of sweet and savory flavors, and topped with anything you could dream of – aren’t you craving a bagel now? Well, lucky for you, these 10 bagel recipes are on our Food Monster App so you can make these tasty treats at home. Let’s get baking! These bagel recipes range from classic bagels to bagel-inspired recipes like crackers and crusts!
1. Everything Pretzel Bagels With Carrot Lox
Image Source: Everything Pretzel Bagels With Carrot Lox
Just when you thought everything bagels couldn’t get any better! These Everything Pretzel Bagels With Carrot Lox from Jasmine Briones are taken to the next level with the flavor and look of a soft pretzel. Top it all off with some tender carrot lox that looks and tastes remarkably like the real deal. These everything pretzel bagels are easy, oil-free, and delicious!
2. Sesame and Poppy Seed Bagel Loaf
Image Source: Sesame and Poppy Seed Bagel Loaf
If you are new to bread baking and want to try something a little funky, this Sesame and Poppy Seed Bagel Loaf from Katrina Abram is the recipe for you! It’s not too difficult to make and it’s a great base for experimenting with different types of flavorings. The final result is a chewy, warm, delicious mass of bagel perfection, great for slathering on as much vegan butter or cream cheese as you want!
3. Everything Bagel Crackers
Image Source: Everything Bagel Crackers
These Everything Bagel Crackers from Gluten-Free Grains by Quelcy Kogel are crackers for more casual times. They’re hearty, salty, and extremely snackable, but you can still dress them up and take them to nice places too. Bringing a vegan cheese plate with homemade crackers to a dinner party is a surefire way to impress.
4. NYC-Style Bagels
Image Source: NYC-Style Bagels
Finding the best bagel spot is something that has been heatedly debated by bagel-lovers around the world, but we have a secret – the best bagels come from your oven at home. This NYC-Style Bagels recipe from Sirke Reivo makes deliciously dense, chewy bagels that are golden-brown on the outside and soft and flavorful on the inside. And here’s a little pro-tip from us: these bagels make amazing buns!
5. Homemade Everything Bagel BLT
How do you make a plant-based BLT even better? Serve it on an everything bagel! In this Homemade Everything Bagel BLT recipe from Parsley Vegan, crispy, smoky, slow-cooked tofu bacon is served between two fluffy, homemade everything bagels with fresh tomato and crisp lettuce. You’ll be the target of some serious lunch envy.
6. Homemade Bagels
Image Source: Homemade Bagels
Bagels are such a classic treat. They are so delicious and go with virtually everything. Must try to make your own with these Homemade Bagels from Alex Wolfe!
7. Everything Bagel Soft Pretzels
Who doesn’t love a good pretzel? This Everything Bagel Soft Pretzels recipe from Emily Brees, in particular, combines the soft and fluffy texture of pretzels with the fun and flavorful seasoning of an everything bagel. Garlicky, textured, and perfect for dipping in some mustard! Or you can get creative and slice this pretzel in half and make a sandwich.
8. New York-Style Bagels
Image Source: New York-Style Bagels
New York is known for its delicious and fluffy bagels. While recreating them is a tall order, these New York-Style Bagels from Jasmine Briones take on the challenge! Top this breakfast classic with your favorite toppings, like cheesy nutritional yeast, chives, poppy seeds, or minced garlic.
9. Rainbow Veggie Hummus Pizza With Everything Bagel Crust
Image Source: Rainbow Veggie Hummus Pizza With Everything Bagel Crust
Colorful veggies, hummus spread, and a crispy crust sprinkled with everything bagel toppings? This Rainbow Veggie Hummus Pizza With Everything Bagel Crust from Tori Cooper is revolutionary!
10. Cinnamon Raisin Bagels With Maple Cashew Cream Cheese
Image Source: Cinnamon Raisin Bagels With Maple Cashew Cream Cheese
These hearty whole wheat Cinnamon Raisin Bagels With Maple Cashew Cream Cheese from Clarisa Ponce de Leon will give you the lasting energy you need to get through the start of your day. Warm cinnamon and sweet raisins are just the flavors you’ll want with the maple-sweetened cream cheese. Enjoy this bagel toasted, with a schmear of cream “cheese” and a cup of coffee.
Looking for more homemade bread recipes like these? Check out 15 Vegan Bread Recipes From Around The World and 15 Recipes For Homemade Bread That Will Inspire You to Get Baking!
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments