These wonderful holiday rosemary recipes are perfect for your dinner table! Rosemary works well in recipes and has a woodsy peppery taste. It goes great with potatoes, mushrooms, and baked goods. Feel free to use these holiday rosemary recipes to add style and flavor this holiday season! Don’t forget to check out these recipes and many others on our Food Monster App!

1. Rosemary Mashed Potatoes

Source: Rosemary Mashed Potatoes

Nothing goes better with mushroom gravy than a big ole bowl of vegan mashed potatoes. These Rosemary Mashed Potatoes by Kennedy Kitchings are perfect for any holiday family gathering or just as a dish to go with your dinner tonight. Even though these vegan mashed potatoes are oil and butter-free they are still extremely creamy and delicious. Yum!

2. Roasted Sweet and Spicy Rosemary Pecans

Source: Roasted Sweet and Spicy Rosemary Pecans

These Roasted Sweet and Spicy Rosemary Pecans by Gabrielle St. Claire are not just your average potatoes. They come with extra health benefits, too. Potatoes are a huge source of potassium, and keeping the skin on adds more fiber. They are perfect for lunch or dinner and go well with chili and salad bowls, and they also taste pretty good with some hummus.

3. Soft Baked Lemon Rosemary Cookies

Source: Soft Baked Lemon Rosemary Cookies

You typically find herbs only being utilized in savory dishes. However, they can truly take an everyday dessert recipe and turn it into a fab recipe in minutes. These Soft Baked Lemon Rosemary Cookies by Gabrielle St. Claire are quick, easy, have minimal ingredients, are buttery soft, and packed with flavor, you can use the base to make countless soft-baked varieties, they are perf for summer, have aesthetic appeal, and truly capture the essence of spring/summer!

4. Rosemary Stuffed Mushrooms

Source: Rosemary Stuffed Mushrooms

For our mushroom-loving family, this crowd-pleasing, whole-food, plant-based Rosemary Stuffed Mushrooms by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD is a party staple.

5. Strawberry Rosemary Scones

Source: Strawberry Rosemary Scones

This combination may sound a bit unusual, but strawberries and rosemary together are so dreamy. Buttery, tender-crumbed with tangy lemon glaze. These Strawberry Rosemary Scones by Natasha Minocha will melt in your mouth.

6. Lemon Rosemary Banana Bread

Source: Lemon Rosemary Banana Bread

What’s fab about this Lemon Rosemary Banana Bread by Gabrielle St. Claire is everything! It’s a staple recipe, quick, easy, packs flavor, packs moisture, has minimal ingredients, minimal added sugar, buttery soft, perfect for vegan and nonvegans, and the flavor will leave you craving this flavor combo!!

7. Chestnut and Rosemary Scones

Source: Chestnut and Rosemary Scones

These Chestnut and Rosemary Scones by Julia Shannahan are a great winter, savory treat. Perfect for cold winter afternoons with a cup of tea. Serve them with gluten-free, vegan margarine and cranberry sauce or chutney.

8. Sage Rosemary and Thyme Stuffing

Source: Sage Rosemary and Thyme Stuffing

Herbs aside, we’ve loaded our holiday stuffing with sweet dried cranberries, the classic carrot & celery smash combo, roasted pecans, pepitas, and a full cup of green lentils for those holiday gains. This Sage Rosemary and Thyme Stuffing by Logan Dunn & Lexus Osman is a baked classic that is anything but boring.

9. Flaky Biscuits With Rosemary Butter

Source: Flaky Biscuits With Rosemary Butter

Like folding a business letter, my method is much simpler than puff pastry, as no butter is distributed between the layers. The rosemary butter topping is optional, but delicious, making these biscuits a to-die-for breakfast item or accompaniment to a meal. Be forewarned, though, these Flaky Biscuits With Rosemary Butter by Betsy DiJulio: Blogger, The Blooming Platter might overshadow the main dish!

10. Fig and Rosemary Focaccia

Source: Fig and Rosemary Focaccia

This glorious Fig and Rosemary Focaccia by Natasha Minocha is topped with ripe luscious figs, rosemary, and bits of caramelized onions! Perfect for snacking or with any meal.

11. Chickpea Frittata With Sage and Rosemary

Source: Chickpea Frittata With Sage and Rosemary

This Chickpea Frittata With Sage and Rosemary by Gabriella Hose and Joe Furini has an incredibly light and fluffy texture that is combined with a winning flavor combination of the two herbs to make a delightful dish. Plus, it’s a great hassle-free breakfast option.

12. Rosemary Wild Rice Stuffed Mushrooms

Source: Rosemary Wild Rice Stuffed Mushrooms

These impressive Rosemary Wild Rice Stuffed Mushrooms by Jamie Bevia are breathtaking to look at, delightful to eat and will impress all your friends at the next cocktail party you host. Meaty mushroom caps are stuffed with rosemary-infused wild rice, and a subtle array of spices finished with crispy bread crumbs and then roasted to perfection.

13. Sun-Dried Tomato and Rosemary Swirl Bread

Source: Sun-Dried Tomato and Rosemary Swirl Bread

Sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, and rosemary are swirled in three different types of flour to create this delicious, savory bread. Barley malt extract is also thrown in to give the loaf a touch of sweetness. Enjoy Sun-Dried Tomato and Rosemary Swirl Bread by Maikki Vasala with a light tap of butter or use it as an accompaniment for your favorite soup. 14. Easy Rosemary Garlic Knots

Source: Easy Rosemary Garlic Knots

Garlic knots are amazing. They’re pretty much a deconstructed pizza without the cheese. These Easy Rosemary Garlic Knots by Sam Wiley are just like regular knots – fluffy, savory, delicious – except they also have a touch of rosemary. Don’t forget the marinara sauce!

15. Garlic and Rosemary Hasselback Potatoes

Source: Garlic and Rosemary Hasselback Potatoes

Not just your average potatoes, Garlic and Rosemary Hasselback Potatoes by Amy Savage come with extra health benefits, too. Potatoes are a huge source of potassium, and keeping the skin on adds more fiber. They are perfect for lunch or dinner and go well with chili and salad bowls and they also taste pretty good with some hummus.

