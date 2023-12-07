The holidays are a time for celebration and fun, relaxing times with friends and family. Unfortunately, if you’re hosting Christmas dinner, planning everything on your menu can get pretty stressful. But don’t let it get to you! Planning a dinner is like conducting a symphony; you get to orchestrate all the flavors and dishes – and, of course, you bring the main entrée to the table that your guests won’t soon forget. But here at One Green Planet, we think that sorting out your holiday food situation should be fun! Traditional Christmas dinners tend to be heavy on meat, but if you’re eating less, we can make choosing the right dish easy, too. Check out Deck the Halls With These 30 Vegan Main Dishes for Christmas, Vegan Gratin Recipes that Make a Hearty Dinner, and Dig Into these 15 Flavorful and Seasonal Casseroles and then get ready because this year, we have even more new recipes for your Christmas dinner.

Don’t stress over what you’re going to make over Christmas dinner because we’ve got 15 fantastic meatless entrées from the Food Monster App for you to choose from.

1. Cranberry Bread Dumplings With Red Wine Mushroom Sauce

Source: Cranberry Bread Dumplings

Bread dumplings are a dish that every Austrian knows from dinners at grandma’s house. Traditionally made with eggs, these Cranberry Bread Dumplings by Melina Kutelas are held together with ground flax seeds. Fresh cranberries, parsley, and chopped almonds not only make these dumplings festive and pretty to look at, but they also taste amazing. Served alongside a red wine mushroom sauce, the two go together like no other. Add them to your holiday spread, or alongside a veggie loaf, or just make them on their own.

2. Savory Smoked Tofu and Mushroom Strudel

Source: Savory Smoked Tofu and Mushroom Strudel

Whether it’s savory or sweet, strudel is a dish that anyone can get behind — it’s easy to make and perfect for parties and potlucks. In this Savory Smoked Tofu and Mushroom Strudel by Philipp Ertl, smoked tofu, Chestnut mushrooms, and other vegetables are enveloped in a warm, flaky puff pastry crust. A dollop of cashew sour cream goes perfectly with its warm, smoky flavors. Even though this is simple and adaptable, if you stick to the seasoning, you will be able to create a wonderful dish with very little effort.

3. Nut Roast With Cranberry Orange Compote

Source: Nut Roast With Cranberry Orange Compote

This Nut Roast With Cranberry Orange Compote by Holly Jade is packed full of protein and goodness, with no added sugar, and is 100 percent tasty. It’s made with a mixture of walnuts, pecans, hazelnuts, and cashews to create a flavorsome, moist, and textured entrée. A seasonal cranberry orange compote is complementary to this festive dish. This would be the perfect dish to serve up for your holiday dinner along with seasonal vegetables.

4. Sweet Potato and Eggplant Casserole

Source: Sweet Potato and Eggplant Casserole

Packed with hearty roasted veggies and chickpeas, this Sweet Potato and Eggplant Casserole by Anarki “AJ” Tjon Affo is the perfect blend of savory and sweet! Baked eggplant absorbs the rich taste of tomato, chili, garlic, and spices to give delicious, intense flavor in every bite. Perfect for a holiday dinner.

5. Spaghetti Squash With Meatballs

Source: Spaghetti Squash With Meatballs

What could be better than a nice big bowl of spaghetti for dinner? This Spaghetti Squash With Meatballs by Gabrielle St. Claire, of course! This recipe will leave you fully satisfied, minus the bloat since it skips the grains and is entirely veggie based. Cheesy meatballs are the perfect complement to the garlic flavor in the sauce and the sweetness of the squash. Try it, your guests will thank you!

6. Chickpea Cutlet Scallopini

Source: Chickpea Cutlet Scallopini

Scallopini is typically made from a meat cutlet breaded and sautéed in a tomato-wine sauce or a piccata. The cutlets in this Chickpea Cutlet Scallopini by Susan Edelman are still breaded and cooked in sauce, but they are made from chickpeas and vital wheat gluten, which gives them a chewy, meaty texture. Instead of a traditional sauce, they’re served with delicious white wine and mushroom gravy. This comforting Italian favorite is the perfect dish for dining in instead of going out or on any holiday occasion.

7. Lentil and Sweet Potato Stuffed Zucchini With Cashew Mozzarella

Source: Lentil and Sweet Potato Stuffed Zucchini With Cashew Mozzarella

This recipe for Lentil and Sweet Potato Stuffed Zucchini With Cashew Mozzarella by Deniz Kilic is quick, hearty, and super delicious! Zucchini is hollowed out and then stuffed with spiced red lentils and mashed sweet potatoes, plus gooey cashew mozzarella. These elegant stuffed veggies are the perfect entrée for fall or any special occasion.

8. Mashed Cauliflower Green Bean Casserole

Source: Mashed Cauliflower Green Bean Casserole

This Mashed Cauliflower Green Bean Casserole by Florian Nouh is a dish for everyone — even the pickiest of eaters. Fresh green beans are tossed with coconut milk, nutritional yeast, and onion, all topped with a creamy layer of cauliflower mash plus a crunchy, garlicky bread crumb topping. It’s comforting, warming, creamy, and cheesy. In short, it’s comfort food approved and since it’s prepared with minimal ingredients in just 35 minutes, you just can’t go wrong.

9. Vegetable Stuffed Seitan Roast

Source: Vegetable Stuffed Seitan Roast

Forget the store-bought stuff. This Vegetable Stuffed Seitan Roast by Yana Chistyakova is an entrée that will satisfy all your guests. Herbs like rosemary, thyme, and smoked paprika are worked into the seitan dough, adding to its flavor and visual appeal. The stuffing is made from meaty mushrooms, carrots, apples, nuts, and raisins if desired and then the whole roast is boiled in a savory vegetable broth to infuse it with umami flavors. Yum.

10. Mushroom Stuffed Cannelloni With Sunflower Seed Cream

Source: Mushroom Stuffed Cannelloni With Sunflower Seed Cream

Cannelloni are typically stuffed with meat or cheese, but these Mushroom Stuffed Cannelloni With Sunflower Seed Cream by Lenia Patsi use an all-vegetable filling instead. White Button and Porcini mushrooms are sautéed with aromatics, an anise-flavored liqueur, and cheesy nutritional yeast then blended and then stuffed inside cannelloni. It’s topped with a simple sunflower seed cream and garnished with fresh dill. These stuffed cannelloni are a dish fit for any special occasion.

11. Rosemary Roasted Butternut Squash With Lentil, Tomato, and Mushroom Sauce

Source: Rosemary Roasted Butternut Squash With Lentil, Tomato, and Mushroom Sauce

If you’re looking for a holiday dish that’s big on flavor without all the hassle, then this Rosemary Roasted Butternut Squash With Lentil, Tomato, and Mushroom Sauce by Philipp Ertl is for you. Butternut squash is roasted until tender with garlic and fresh rosemary, enhancing its flavors in all the best ways. It’s served with a chunky lentil and mushroom tomato sauce that’s as filling and as nourishing as it is delicious. This dish makes the perfect weeknight dinner, but it can also be used as a holiday side or main.

12. Pumpkin and Mushroom Quiche

Source: Pumpkin and Mushroom Quiche

What’s to love about quiches? What’s not? You can serve them hot or cold, for breakfast or lunch and the fillings are limitless — even if you don’t use eggs! This Pumpkin and Mushroom Quiche by Simona Malerba has a crumbly pastry crust made from a blend of flour, buckwheat, and hemp seeds and a creamy pumpkin filling seasoned with rosemary and sage that’s topped with sautéed Porcini mushrooms. Serve this with a seasonal salad on the side.

13. Tempeh a L’Orange With Red Cabbage and Potato Dumplings

Source: Tempeh a L’Orange

Duck a l’orange is a classic Christmas dish, but if you’re looking for the meat-free version, then this Tempeh a L’Orange by Philipp Ertl is the answer to your needs. Tempeh and orange go together so well and it’s paired with two Austrian Christmas sides, cabbage and potato dumplings, for a complete meal. The texture may stray from the original dish, but it tastes flavorsome and festive, and plates beautifully. The recipe is kept fairly easy so all you need is a bit of time rather than a whole lot of skills.

14. Asian Mushroom Wellington

Source: Asian Mushroom Wellington

This delicious Asian Mushroom Wellington by Annabelle Randles is perfect if you are entertaining. Chestnut mushrooms are fragranced with Chinese five-spice and serve in warm, flaky, buttery plaited puff pastry. You can even make the filling a day ahead of time for some stress-free dinner prep.

15. Eggplant Involtini With Cashew Ricotta

Source: Eggplant Involtini

A classic Italian dish, Eggplant Involtini by Lindsey Auerbach involves rolling eggplant strips stuffed with cheese in tomato sauce. This recipe puts its own twist on the dish, using cashew cheese as the filling. Onion, cloves, and herbs add plenty of flavor to the sauce, while pine nuts and breadcrumbs perfectly top the eggplant. Best of all, the ingredients are readily available at any local shop all year round.

