Ginger is such a wonderful and versatile spice. Not only does it add such depth of flavor to many a dish from every corner of the world, but it is also incredibly healthful.

Ginger can be bought in ground form or fresh from markets. It is also really easy to grow some for yourself if you are feeling adventurous.

While ginger adds so much to savory dishes such as soups, curries, and stir-fries, it is also quite heavenly in desserts. Here are a bunch of OGP recipes that use ginger to make these desserts extra special.

1. Gingerbread Latte Cupcakes

Source: Gingerbread Latte Cupcakes

If you’re addicted to gingerbread lattes from a certain international coffee chain, you’ll LOVE these Gingerbread Latte Cupcakes by Charlie Rioux. They taste like gingerbread-flavored coffee!

2. Pumpkin Ginger Molasses Cookies

Source: Pumpkin Ginger Molasses Cookies



‘Tis the season for these Pumpkin Ginger Molasses Cookies by Wholesome LLC! The late fall and wintertime are perfect for these flavors. And by these flavors, we mean pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves…mmmmmmmm! Many people tend to use these flavors only during the fall and winter, but they are delicious year-round.

3. Pecan, Walnut, and Ginger Cookies

Source: Pecan, Walnut, and Ginger Cookies

If you’re someone who tries to resist fall every time it comes around, let these Pecan, Walnut, and Ginger Cookies by Kathryn Geyer guide you into the new season. Nobody’s trying to hit you over the head with pumpkin spice or butternut squash, but autumn flavors like ginger and cinnamon and hearty, buttery nuts come together to make one seriously seasonal (and delicious!) dessert.

4. Summer Pineapple Crumble

Source: Summer Pineapple Crumble

This deconstructed Summer Pineapple Crumble by Andri Neocleous recipe makes a perfect summer dessert as it’s a lot lighter than the classic version. The base is bursting with flavor from the pineapple, pear, and raspberries which go so well together, whilst the crumble topping is super healthy yet indulgent as it is made with almond flour, coconut, and minimal vegan butter/flour.

5. Creamy Mango Chia Pudding

Source: Creamy Mango Chia Pudding

Easily digestible, packed with antioxidants, and full of high-quality plant-based protein, this energizing raw Creamy Mango Chia Pudding by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler is a beautiful start to any morning. It’s also a great post-workout breakfast option. The fun thing about making chia pudding is that it’s very versatile and infinitely customizable.

6. Gluten-Free Ginger Molasses Skillet Cookie

Source: Gluten-Free Ginger Molasses Skillet Cookie

A gooey, soft Ginger Molasses Cookie Skillet. What better way to start this holiday season than with a decadent…holiday cookie (but like 5x bigger)? This Gluten-Free Ginger Molasses Skillet Cookie by Taavi Moore is sweetened with coconut sugar, gluten-free, and of course, 100% plant-based. Cut a slice, and top with your favorite vegan ice cream.

7. Vegan Gingerbread Muffins

Source: Vegan Gingerbread Muffins

These Vegan Gingerbread Muffins by Gabrielle St. Claire are packed with staple spices, have a rich molasses flavor, and have no eggs. They have a buttery soft texture, perfect for the holiday season, can easily be made in bulk, have a gorgeous color, and you can even add cream cheese icing for a more indulgent variation!

8. Blackberry Peach Cobbler With Ginger Spice Biscuits

Source: Blackberry Peach Cobbler With Ginger Spice Biscuits

Fall rolls around, and this Blackberry Peach Cobbler With Ginger Spice Biscuits by Adam Merrin and Ryan Alvarez is going to roll you right into the ‘ber months, smoother than a cloud. Made with plump blackberries, fresh peaches, a sweet vanilla bean, and a splash of lemon juice, this recipe uses both brown and white sugar for extra flavor. Topped with warm and tender ginger-spice biscuits and a scoop of vanilla ice cream—of course—this dreamy end-of-summer treat with hints of cinnamon is true heaven in a skillet.

9. No-Bake Banana Coconut Cream Pie

Source: No-Bake Banana Coconut Cream Pie

This No-Bake Banana Coconut Cream Pie by Ashley Smyczek is so quick and easy to make! Plus, it tastes amazing! Everyone at the table will be impressed by this raw dessert.

10. Chunky Vegan Oat Cookies

Source: Chunky Vegan Oat Cookies



These Chunky Vegan Oat Cookies by Vicky Coates are packed with nutrient-dense ingredients. Not only do they make a great snack but you could even have them for breakfast! As well as being vegan, these cookies are also gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and packed with healthy fats!

11. 5-Ingredient Ginger, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate Truffles

Source: 5-Ingredient Ginger, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate Truffles

These 5-Ingredient Ginger, Coconut, and Dark Chocolate Truffles by Rachel Clarke are the perfect little dessert. A center of blended ginger cookies and desiccated coconut is sweetened with maple syrup and then enveloped in a dark chocolate coating. Crumbled ginger cookies add a little punch of spiciness to these delicious coconut truffles, plus an addictively crunchy texture. We dare you to stop at just one.

12. Easy Vegan Whole Wheat Apple Cake

Source: Easy Vegan Whole Wheat Apple Cake

This Easy Vegan Whole Wheat Apple Cake by Namrata Edward Kshitij is something you can make with ingredients already available in your pantry. Nothing exotic, nothing fancy. Simple and easy to make! The cake is moist and dense, studded with juicy chunks of apple and roasted nuts. The addition of ginger and spices ensures that your kitchen smells heavenly while the cake is baking.

13. Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Gingersnaps

Source: Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Gingersnaps

Is the prevalence of pumpkin pie and pumpkin spice lattes getting you down? Try these Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Gingersnaps by Abby Thompson instead! They’re studded with dark chocolate chunks and bold, warm autumn spices. This is one heck of a cookie!

14. Ginger Cookies

Source: Ginger Cookies

These Ginger Cookies by Clara MacLeod are chewy and spicy, and go along perfectly with your favorite hot drink!

15. Gingerbread Sticky Buns

Source: Gingerbread Sticky Buns

Try making these Gingerbread Sticky Buns by Clara MacLeod. Combine two amazing classic flavors of gingerbread and sticky buns for the best breakfast/treat ever!

