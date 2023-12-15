Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
If you're addicted to gingerbread lattes from a certain international coffee chain, you'll LOVE these cupcakes. They really taste like gingerbread-flavored coffee!
Gingerbread Latte Cupcakes [Vegan]
Serves
12
Cooking Time
30
Ingredients You Need for Gingerbread Latte Cupcakes [Vegan]
Cupcakes:
- 1 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 tablespoons golden cane sugar
- 3 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/2 cup coconut oil, melted
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon blackstrap molasses
- 1/3 cup very strong-tasting espresso
- 1/4 cup unsweetened non-dairy milk (I used plain almond)
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Frosting:
- 1/2 cup vegan butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons very strong-tasting espresso
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 3 cups powdered sugar
How to Prepare Gingerbread Latte Cupcakes [Vegan]
To Make the Cupcakes:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a muffin pan with cupcake liners.
- In a bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, spices and salt.
- In a second bowl, whisk oil, maple syrup, molasses, coffee, milk and vanilla. Add the dry ingredients and mix until smooth.
- Fill cupcake liners 2/3 full. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool completely before frosting.
- Beat the butter with a hand mixer. Beat in the coffee and vanilla extract. Add the powdered sugar half a cup at a time. Continue mixing for five minutes, until fluffy.
Nutritional Information
I used a decorating tip and piped the frosting starting from the center, then sprinkled with cinnamon, ginger and coconut sugar.Note: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
