Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

If you're addicted to gingerbread lattes from a certain international coffee chain, you'll LOVE these cupcakes. They really taste like gingerbread-flavored coffee!

Gingerbread Latte Cupcakes [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Serves

12

Cooking Time

30

Ingredients You Need for Gingerbread Latte Cupcakes [Vegan]

Cupcakes:
  • 1 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 tablespoons golden cane sugar
  • 3 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/2 cup coconut oil, melted
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon blackstrap molasses
  • 1/3 cup very strong-tasting espresso
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened non-dairy milk (I used plain almond)
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Frosting:

  • 1/2 cup vegan butter, softened
  • 2 tablespoons very strong-tasting espresso
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3 cups powdered sugar

How to Prepare Gingerbread Latte Cupcakes [Vegan]

To Make the Cupcakes:
  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a muffin pan with cupcake liners.
  2. In a bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, spices and salt.
  3. In a second bowl, whisk oil, maple syrup, molasses, coffee, milk and vanilla. Add the dry ingredients and mix until smooth.
  4. Fill cupcake liners 2/3 full. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool completely before frosting.
To Make the Frosting:
  1. Beat the butter with a hand mixer. Beat in the coffee and vanilla extract. Add the powdered sugar half a cup at a time. Continue mixing for five minutes, until fluffy.
$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Report Recipe Issue

Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Is there an issue with this recipe?

Nutritional Information

I used a decorating tip and piped the frosting starting from the center, then sprinkled with cinnamon, ginger and coconut sugar.

Note: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.


About The Author

photourl

Charlie Rioux

See My Recipes

Charlie is a Ph.D. student and fitness enthusiast who also loves cooking delicious meals and treats. She shares her tasty vegan recipes and cooking tips on her food blog Sweet Salty Spicy, hoping to show people that a plant-based lifestyle can be easy, healthy, and delicious (and that vegans don’t only eat lettuce)!

Comments