Apricots are sweet and slightly sour and make for a delicious addition or centerpiece for desserts. They also function great in baking recipes and are extremely versatile. Here are 15 apricot dessert recipes that will make you want to run out to the store and snatch up as many as you can carry!

1. Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds

Source: Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds

This Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds by Teri Macovei is so simple to create, with only a few ingredients that you probably have around your house already. If the sugars of my choice are not the sugars that you have laying around your pantry, that’s fine. You can choose to use the ones at hand. It is essential to use the right type of sugars, though, unrefined sugars as much as possible.

2. Raw Custard Apple and Apricot Cheesecake

Source: Raw Custard Apple and Apricot Cheesecake

Custard apples are the perfect component of this unique Raw Custard Apple and Apricot Cheesecake by Kelly Fielding. Their gooey texture and sweet flavor with vanilla undertones can’t compare to anything else. Combined with citrusy blood orange zest and topped with raw walnuts and sliced orange, this isn’t a dessert to pass over.

3. Apricot Coconut Protein Bites

Source: Apricot Coconut Protein Bites

These Apricot Coconut Protein Bites by Kat Condon are made from simple, healthy ingredients and are full of plant-based protein! Gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, and paleo.

4. No-Bake Apricot Granola Bars

Source: No-Bake Apricot Granola Bars

Grain-free, gluten-free vegan granola bars, sweetened with brown rice syrup. They have a chewy, fruity texture with the bonus of crunchy pumpkin seeds. Rich in protein, healthy fats and iron, these No-Bake Apricot Granola Bars by Amy Height are perfect for a quick breakfast, workout refueling, or as a healthy dessert option!

5. Best Apricot Crisp

Source: Best Apricot Crisp

This recipe for Best Apricot Crisp by Lydia Filgueras is a deliciously easy dessert with a topping that stays crispy for days. (not that it will last that long!) Ginger and cinnamon bring out the sweet/tart of the apricots. Add slightly more ginger if you like the bite, or less if you don’t.

6. Apricot Bars

Source: Apricot Bars

These Apricot Bars by Emma Porter taste indulgent, with the sweet tang of apricot, the creaminess of the cashews and macadamia mix, and the crunch of the other nuts!

7. Apricot, Almond and Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars

Source: Apricot, Almond and Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars

These Apricot, Almond and Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars by Molly Patrick are like trail mix in a cookie! Dried fruits, nuts, and chocolate come together to make this delicious and healthy little treat that will keep you full during outdoor adventures.

8. Apricot Jam Doughnuts

Source: Apricot Jam Doughnuts

These Apricot Jam Donuts by Melanie Kropfl are simply scrumptious – packed full of rich flavor, you will not be able to get enough!

9. Apricot Maca-Roon Cookies

Source: Apricot Maca-Roon Cookies

These superfood-enhanced Apricot Maca-Roon Cookies by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler are the perfect snack to fuel your active plant-based lifestyle. Why do we like these cookies? Well first off they are simple to make and you only need 5 whole plant-based ingredients, no additives, no sugars, and no unhealthy processed junk food.

10. Apricot Puff Pastry Poptarts

Source: Apricot Puff Pastry Poptarts

These are not your usual pop-tarts, but who says all pop-tarts have to be the same? A delicious gluten-free puff pastry with a filling of apricot jam, topped with lemon drizzle, chopped almonds, and grated dairy-free white chocolate. You have to try these Apricot Puff Pastry Poptarts by Holly Jade.

11. Rose, Lavender, and Apricot Cobbler

Source: Rose, Lavender, and Apricot Cobbler

This Rose, Lavender, and Apricot Cobbler by Shanna Laychuk boasts ripe apricots, sprinkles of lavender, and dried rose buds with a dense cookie-type topping. The sweetness is all fruit, with no added sugar aside from a touch of date sugar. The recipe itself is very simple, healthy, and versatile. You can use whatever is in season! The berries of early summer or a delightful winter version would be apples with warming cinnamon and ginger cookie topping. Get creative!

12. Luxurious Dark Chocolate Apricot Pudding

Source: Luxurious Dark Chocolate Apricot Pudding

A luxuriously grown-up take on chocolate pudding! PMS-approved. This Dark Chocolate Apricot Pudding by Amy Height is spectacular!

13. Spiced Speculoos, Apricot, and Amaretto Bites

Source: Spiced Speculoos, Apricot, and Amaretto Bites

These delightful little Spiced Speculoos, Apricot, and Amaretto Bites by Claudia Luger-Bazinger are perfectly sweet! Infused with amaretto and apricot and dusted with that amazing Speculoos taste, you would be surprised that many varieties of Speculoos are vegan!

14. Apricot Summer Cake

Source: Apricot Summer Cake

This Apricot Summer Cake by Philipp Ertl features whole apricot halves and is a popular summer treat in Austria. This cake is perfect for an afternoon snack with coffee. It is delicious, fruity, and beautiful!

15. Grilled Apricots with Almond Pistachio Ricotta

Source: Grilled Apricots with Almond Pistachio Ricotta

These Grilled Apricots with Almond Pistachio Ricotta by Emma D’Alessandro are as tasty as they are eye-catching. Juicy apricots are sliced open, stuffed with creamy and slightly tangy almond ricotta, and topped with chopped pistachios. Vibrant and delicious!

