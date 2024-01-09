Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This rice pudding is so simple to create, with only a few ingredients that you probably have around your house already. If the sugars of my choice are not the sugars that you have laying around your pantry, that’s fine. You can choose to use the ones at hand. It is essential to use the right type of sugars, though, unrefined sugars as much as possible.
Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds [Vegan]
Serves
4-6
Cooking Time
35
Ingredients You Need for Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds [Vegan]
Rice Pudding Ingredients:
- 1 cup (140 g) – org white arborio rice (gluten-free)
- 3 cups (720 ml) – plant-based milk
- 1/2 cup (120 ml) – pure maple syrup
- 1/2 tablespoon – org almond flavor extract
- 1/4 teaspoon – pink salt (or celtic salt recommended)
For the Apricot Jam:
- 4 ripe apricots
- 1 tablespoon (14 g) – org raw turbinado sugar (or other unrefined sugar of choice)
- 1/2 teaspoon (2.4 ml) – lemon juice
For the Whipped Coconut Cream:
- 1 Cup (140 g) – org coconut cream (full fat)
- 1 teaspoon (4 g) – stevia sweetener (powder)
How to Prepare Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds [Vegan]
For the Rice Pudding:
- Before cooking the rice rinse well in clean water.
- Add the plant-based milk into a medium sauce pan and bring to a boil. Reduce the temperature to low 95° F (35°C) and add the cleaned rice, and the salt. Cover with a lid and leave to simmer for 10 minutes.
- (At this point you can start prepping the apricot jam) After 10 minutes of low simmer, the rice should start puffing up, and more then half of the liquid (milk) should be absorbed.
- Add the maple syrup and the almond essence.
- Leave to simmer for max 10 more minutes, or until all the liquid is well abordbed and the rice is tender and soft.
- After the rice is done, pull aside but leave the lid on to absorb in more moisture.
For the Apricot Jam:
- Clean and deseed the apricots.
- Cut them in small slices and add to a small or medium sauce pan.
- Add the turbinado sugar and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, and then turn to low 95° F (35°C) and leave to simmer for max 10 minute.
- Once the sugar has dissolved, and apricots have started to thicken up and form a thick mixture, you can pull aside. T
- he process should last max 10 since it’s a small batch of jam you’re making. Set aside and leave to cool.
For the Whipped Coconut Cream:
- (This step can be prepped while the rice pudding and apricot jam are cooling down).
- In a bowl mix the coconut cream and the stevia sweetner – you can use a whisk or a hand mixer. Whisk/ blend well until the coconut cream reaches a light and fluffy consistency. Notes: You may choose the powder sugar of your choice, but stevia, monk fruit sugar or other unrefined sugars are recommended.
Assembly of the Rice Pudding Bowls:
- The cooked rice pudding can serve 4 people or more.
- In a bowl of your preference add a serving (around a cup) of the rice pudding, top with a full tablespoon or more of the freshly made apricot jam, a scoop of the whipped coconut cream on top, and toasted coconut shreds if you want to add some crunch to the bowl.
- The creamy rice pudding is ready to enjoy! :)
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
- Rice
Discover more recipes with these ingredients
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments
SO delicious!!! I used soy milk and high quality pre-made apricot jam and it was delicious.
Comments are closed.