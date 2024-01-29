Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Rice pudding has to be one of the most nostalgic, comforting, and warming of puddings. The creaminess of the milk and the texture of the rice fill your tummy and keep your heart warm for hours.

Lots of different cultures around the world have their traditional versions of the humble rice pudding with a few of them listed here.

Have a go at making one of these delicious rice pudding recipes next time you want a big bowl of comfort food for dessert, breakfast, or just a snack.

1. Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds

Source: Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds

This Rice Pudding with Apricot Jam, Whipped Coconut Cream, and Toasted Coconut Shreds by Teri Macovei is so simple to create, with only a few ingredients that you probably have around your house already. If the sugars of my choice are not the sugars that you have lying around your pantry, that’s fine. You can choose to use the ones at hand. It is essential to use the right type of sugars, though, unrefined sugars as much as possible.

2. Breakfast Rice Pudding

Source: Breakfast Rice Pudding

Finding yourself with a huge amount of plain cooked rice but you’d rather not go for fried rice again? If you like your breakfast to be filling and healthy, this Breakfast Rice Pudding by Celine Steen is a good option that’s also fairly fast to prepare.

3. Arroz Con Dulce: Puerto Rican Rice Pudding

Source: Arroz Con Dulce: Puerto Rican Rice Pudding

Arroz con dulce is the Latin version of rice pudding that’s usually made around the holiday season, but you can make it any time you have a craving for it. It’s normally made with evaporated milk, but this recipe for Arroz Con Dulce: Puerto Rican Rice Pudding by Desiree Rodriguez calls for evaporated coconut milk, making it completely dairy-free with just the right sweetness. You can eat it cold or warm.

4. Vanilla Rooibos Rice Pudding

Source: Vanilla Rooibos Rice Pudding

The trick to this Vanilla Rooibos Rice Pudding by Melissa Tedesco is to stir it frequently. It’s like a risotto. You need to stir it so that the starch comes out of the rice, which gives the dish its creaminess. You don’t have to constantly stir it for 45 minutes, but every few minutes give it a whirl. Have it for dessert or even breakfast. You’ll love it!

5. Low Fodmap Rice Pudding With Mixed Berry Sauce

Source: Low Fodmap Rice Pudding With Mixed Berry Sauce

If you like desserts that are sweet but not too sweet, indulgent, luxurious, flavorful, and most importantly easy to make, this Low Fodmap Rice Pudding With Mixed Berry Sauce by Stefani Weiss checks all the boxes! It’s one of the easiest desserts to make. You can add different ingredients or toppings and always get different flavors and results.

6. Rizogalo

Source: Rizogalo

This hot creamy Rizogalo by Heather Thomas is spiked with orange and cinnamon to bring some warmth and sunshine to your life. Like other Greek desserts, it’s an exquisite combination of humble everyday ingredients: rice, milk, and sugar. However, like risotto, making it is a labor of love – you have to be close at hand all the time, stirring and checking on it. Some Greek cooks even go so far as to add the milk in batches, a little at a time, and stir between each addition.

7. Pistachio Rice Pudding

Source: Pistachio Rice Pudding

Your sweet cravings are kicking in again? Then make a big batch of this vegan Pistachio Rice Pudding by Melanie Jacobs. So creamy, sweet, and delicious! Tastes best when served with fresh berries.

8. Kheer: Indian Rice Pudding

Source: Kheer: Indian Rice Pudding

If you are a fan of rice pudding, and you haven’t yet experienced the Indian version, you must try this recipe for Kheer: Indian Rice Pudding by Helyn Dunn! This healthier version uses brown rice, coconut milk, and date syrup. Top with lots of cinnamon and a bit of extra coconut milk for a creamy, dreamy dessert.

9. Syrian Rose Flavored Rice Pudding

Source: Syrian Rose Flavored Rice Pudding

Syrian rice pudding is a creamy and delicious rice pudding flavored with rose essence. This Syrian Rose Flavored Rice Pudding by Pavani Nandula uses just a few simple ingredients but the result is a delicious treat. It is a great make-ahead dessert and the leftovers are perfect for breakfast, too.

10. Black Rice Pudding

Source: Black Rice Pudding

This Black Rice Pudding by Angie Li is perfect for people who don’t bother making an effort to make breakfast in the morning. You can cook a large batch in advance and keep it in the fridge for 3-4 days. Or you can also have it as a breakfast on the go on those busy days.

11. Black Sticky Rice Pudding

Source: Black Sticky Rice Pudding

This traditional recipe for Black Sticky Rice Pudding by Judy Moosmueller has only four basic ingredients: black sticky rice, coconut milk, pandan leaves (optional), and coconut sugar. But the best news is that black rice is an absolute health bomb! Compared with other kinds of rice, it has the highest amounts of antioxidants (mostly anthocyanins), fiber, minerals, and iron.

12. Healthy Thai Black Rice Pudding

Source: Healthy Thai Black Rice Pudding

This Healthy Thai Black Rice Pudding by Jamie Raftery is easy to make and tastes amazing. It’s nourishing, comforting, and filled with healthy ingredients to sustain your energy throughout the day. Full of iron, vitamin E, and antioxidants; black riceberry is a nutritional powerhouse. Warm it up with black sesame milk and top with ripe mango, blueberries, pistachio, and coconut chips.

13. No-Bake Rice Pudding Cake

Source: No-Bake Rice Pudding Cake

This recipe for No-Bake Rice Pudding Cake by Deniz Kilic combines all the silky, rich goodness of pudding with the shape and style of a cake. The simple vanilla rice pudding rests on a hearty walnut crust and is finished with elegantly placed fruit, nuts, and mango purée.

14. Egg-less Nog Rice Pudding

Source: Egg-less Nog Rice Pudding

Thus Egg-less Nog Rice Pudding by Alex and Linda Meyer is a sweet and creamy treat made with vegan nog, rice, and savory spices. Perfect for the holiday season!

15. Chocolate and Banana Mochi Rice Pudding

Source: Chocolate and Banana Mochi Rice Pudding

This Chocolate and Banana Mochi Rice Pudding by Katja Meier made with brown mochi rice is healthy and delicious. Add cacao, banana, raw cacao nibs, and raspberries, and you are in breakfast heaven! Mochi rice is a short grain, glutinous rice. It has a very high starch content, which makes it sticky and perfect for rice pudding. The flavor of mochi is mild and slightly sweet.

