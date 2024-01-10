Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Croissants and crescent rolls are really delicious and super versatile. They can be sliced and made into sandwiches, filled with cream and chocolate, or made savory by filling them with vegan cheese.

Croissants are lovely to have with a coffee or a hot chocolate. You can even dip your croissant in your hot chocolate for a decadent afternoon snack.

These pastries might look fancy and impossible to make, but with these OGP articles, you will surely be a pro in no time at all.

1. Vanilla Crescent Rolls

Source: Vanilla Crescent Rolls

These plant-based Vanilla Crescent Rolls by Petra Vogel are fluffy and so perfect. They are great for breakfast or a snack. Layer them with some jam or your other favorite condiment. They are so versatile that way!

2. Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli

Source: Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli

These Croissants Stuffed With Dill Scrambled Tofu and Chive Aioli by Plant Tribe will leave you full and satisfied because the croissant halves act as the bread in this breakfast sandwich. If you have the luxury of buying pre-made vegan croissants, then do it, it will save you tons of time. Enjoy the herbaceous flavor of the scrambled tofu and the creamy, indulgent, oniony chive aioli.

3. Chocolate-Filled Croissants

Source: Chocolate-Filled Croissants

These are the best croissants you’ll ever have, all thanks to coconut oil! When baked, the dough becomes so light and flaky and the chocolate becomes melty. You won’t be able to resist trying one of these Chocolate-Filled Croissants by Abby Thompson fresh out of the oven.

4. Almond Croissant

Source: Almond Croissant

Almond croissants are very hard to find in shops and cafés which is such a shame. So here is an easy recipe for Almond Croissant by Philipp Ertl so that you can make your own! All ingredients can be found in your supermarket and making the recipe is very easy as well. Perfect for breakfast on the weekend!

5. 1-Ingredient Mini Puff Pastry Croissants

Source: 1-Ingredient Mini Puff Pastry Croissants

Take a look at this recipe for 1-Ingredient Mini Puff Pastry Croissants by Petra Vogel. Can you believe there is only one ingredient? Puff pastry goes perfectly with sweet and savory dishes, which makes it a versatile and indispensable ingredient in the kitchen!

6. Cruffins: Croissant Muffins

Source: Cruffins: Croissant Muffins

Surprise your family on the weekend and they will be begging for these Cruffins: Croissant Muffins by Mireille Aikman every weekend. You can change it up in so many ways with the filling. Everybody will love them. Are you ready to learn how to make cruffins? Let’s get started!

7. Pop Tart Croissant With Peanut Butter Filling

Source: Pop Tart Croissant With Peanut Butter Filling

These Pop Tart Croissants with Peanut Butter Filling by Lena Pfetzer are a wonderful amalgamation of several decadent desserts. Soft, doughy, stuffed with creamy peanut butter, and topped with chocolate frosting and crunchy granola, they’re kind of like doughnuts got together with croissants and a pop tart. So, you can get away with eating one for breakfast or brunch just as well as you can have them for dessert.

8. Cheesy Tofu Scramble Crescent Rolls

Source: Cheesy Tofu Scramble Crescent Rolls

There is nothing like the comforting smell of freshly baked crescent rolls on a Sunday morning. These Cheesy Tofu Scramble Crescent Rolls by Jeunesse Pouchet and a warm cuppa coffee or tea are all you need for a lovely, easy morning.

9. Chocolate Crescent Cookies with Essential Oils

Source: Chocolate Crescent Cookies with Essential Oils

These Chocolate Crescent Cookies with Essential Oils by Petra Vogel make a simple dessert and are infused with essential oils! The tips of the chocolate cookies are also dipped in melted chocolate, making them extra luxurious.

10. Savory Sweet Potato Fall Crescent Rolls

Source: Savory Sweet Potato Fall Crescent Rolls

Hot and flaky, buttery and salty with a hint of sweet – that is what these savory Sweet Potato Fall Crescent Rolls by Jennifer Harmon are all about. There is something to be said about freshly baked pastry dough with its melt-in-your-mouth crust. Top that with a sweet potato filling and it creates the perfect creaminess while the mushrooms and onions bring all the flavors together.

11. Easy Crescent Danish Rolls

Source: Easy Crescent Danish Rolls

Sometimes the best way to start your day is with dessert, and that’s where these Easy Crescent Danish Rolls by Melanie Sorrentino come into play. Stuffed with vegan cream cheese and fruity jam, they’re the lovechild of two beloved breakfast pastries. You don’t need to toil away in the kitchen to make these, either. They take minimal prep and bake up just 10 minutes!

12. German Vanilla Almond Crescent Cookies

Source: German Vanilla Almond Crescent Cookies

These classic German Vanilla Almond Crescent Cookies by Aryane Héroux-Blais are a breeze to make and a treat to eat! You’ll never want another cookie recipe again after tasting these awesome German Vanilla Almond Crescent Cookies.

13. Homemade Crescent Rolls

Source: Homemade Crescent Rolls

These Homemade Crescent Rolls by Kelly Morisson are doughy, flavorful, comforting, and just downright yummy. As you know, the yumminess factor is very important. If the weather is going to get colder, the food needs to at least get tastier, right? Right. Therefore, you deserve these rolls in your life.

14. Cherry Cheese Danish Crescent Rolls

Source: Cherry Cheese Danish Crescent Rolls

Imagine, flaky, buttery crescent roll dough stuffed with sweet cream cheese and gooey fruit pie filling and then covered with a sugary glaze. What could be better than these for dessert, or breakfast, with a cup of hot coffee? These Cherry Cheese Danish Crescent Rolls by Melanie Sorrentino look like they came right out of a bakery, but they’re super-easy to make.

15. Spinach Dip Crescent Roll Ring

Source: Spinach Dip Crescent Roll Ring

A must-have at any party, this vegan Spinach Dip Crescent Roll Ring by Melanie Sorrentino is just delicious. All you have to do is mix vegan cream cheese, vegan sour cream, some seasonings, and spinach to make the dip. Then, creamy, garlicky vegan spinach dip is wrapped in crescent rolls and then baked until the rolls are crispy and golden. It’s so easy to make, you may as well make two. One will disappear fast.

