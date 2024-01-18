Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Some of the samosas in this list are based on traditional Indian recipes. Others on the list have taken their inspiration from the delicious samosa but have been reimagined into something just a little different.

If you love those hot pockets of spices, potatoes, and veggies, then you will enjoy these OGP ideas for samosas. They will make a great addition to your next Indian cuisine night, fusion dinner party, or potluck.

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy!

1. Bavarian Samosas

Source: Bavarian Samosas

This recipe is the definition of fusion cuisine! These Bavarian Samosas by Nadine Horn and Jörg Mayer are filled with chewy sauerkraut, creamy potatoes, and sweet pineapple. They get an extra kick from Indian spices. The asafetida, also known as Hing, adds a great flavor, and you can find this at most Indian grocery stores, so don’t skip it!

2. Vegetable Samosa Burger

Source: Vegetable Samosa Burger

American fusion recipes are where classic American dishes meet flavors from around the world. This crisp and flavorful Vegetable Samosa Burger by Sheil Shukla is inspired by the classic Indian samosa. It’s packed with veggies and savory spices and it’s so easy to make. Pair with chutney or ketchup on a toasty bun with a side of sweet potato fries.

3. Phulkopir Shingara (Bengali Samosa)

Source: Phulkopir Shingara (Bengali Samosa)

The pull of nostalgia is what makes a dish greater than the sum of its parts, or shall we say ingredients. Indeed, while the crisp and flaky crust, the gentle cauliflower and potato filling accented with bits of crushed peanuts make this Phulkopir Shingara (Bengali Samosa) by Rinku Bhattacharya a sublime and sensational creation.

4. Baked Potato Samosa Cups

Source: Baked Potato Samosa Cups

The flavor of these Baked Potato Samosa Cups by Paris Marash is pretty spot on to the traditional version. Skip take out make them yourself and see exactly what goes into every single bite. And you don’t have to order multiple orders of samosas to be satisfied, now you can make your own and have as many as you’d like. Best life hack ever: make your own food, eat as much as you want. You won’t want to skip this recipe.

5. Samosa Pie

Source: Samosa Pie

If you love samosas, you will love this Samosa Pie by Tara Binder. This recipe takes the essence and flavor of the traditional samosa and turns them into a one-pot, share-with-your-friends dish that would be a great addition to any Indian-inspired meal.

6. Samosa Potato and Chickpea Patties with Cilantro Chutney

Source: Samosa Potato and Chickpea Patties with Cilantro Chutney

Not only is this Samosa Potato and Chickpea Patties with Cilantro Chutney by Alison Edmund recipe delicious, but it also reduces food waste by using potato skins and cilantro stems instead of tossing them! Help the planet out a little bit extra while also eating an awesome meal.

7. Thai Green Curry Samosa Pinwheels

Source: Thai Green Curry Samosa Pinwheels

Let’s get this party started! These Thai Green Curry Samosa Pinwheels by Florian Nouh are great food for parties. The mixture of mashed sweet potato, chickpeas, and garlicky tandoori spice mix is guaranteed to be a hit. These are fully packed with flavors, thanks to the garlic and tandoori mix.

8. Oven-Baked Vegetable Samosas

Source: Oven-Baked Vegetable Samosas

These Oven-Baked Vegetable Samosas by Alenoosh Matakupan are great for cocktail parties and brunches, and guaranteed that both vegans and non-vegans will love these yummy pastries filled with vegetables and classic Indian flavors!

9. Baked Tortilla Samosas

Source: Baked Tortilla Samosas

What beats a spicy samosa? Nothing! Because these Baked Tortilla Samosas by Holly Jade require baking instead of frying, you will be left with healthier samosas that maintain the same tasty textures and flavors. The tortilla wraps crisp in the oven whilst the potato, carrot, and spinach filling remains perfect.

10. Potato and Pea Samosa Patties With Herbed Yogurt Sauce

Source: Potato and Pea Samosa Patties With Herbed Yogurt Sauce

These Potato and Pea Samosa Patties With Herbed Yogurt Sauce by Letty Flatt feature a vibrant mix of potatoes and peas, fresh ginger, curry, and green chiles. They are simply the samosa filling naked—happily caught without its fried triangular-shaped pastry. If you are crazy about samosas, you’ll love these patties, a healthier spin on the popular East Indian street food!

11. Samosa With Tamarind Chutney

Source: Samosa With Tamarind Chutney

Try making this Samosa With Tamarind Chutney by Dhrubaa Mukherjee. Really. They are SO good. Who wouldn’t want some fried veggie-filled pastry? The flavor of the tamarind chutney and the flaky pastry dough melt together seamlessly, you won’t know where the samosa starts and ends once it enters your mouth.

12. Curry Lentil Samosas

Source: Curry Lentil Samosas

These Curry Lentil Samosas by Laura Peill have all the delicious and savory filling you love, but instead of the typical doughy exterior, this recipe uses rice paper! Brushed lightly with coconut oil and then baked in the oven, it’s a healthier and lighter twist on the traditional Indian favorite.

13. Perfect Vegetable Samosas

Source: Perfect Vegetable Samosas

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t like samosas. They’re convenient, hand-held treats, they’re crispy on the outside and warm and tender on the inside, and you can fill them with all sorts of deliciousness. These Perfect Vegetable Samosas by Vegan Daydream contain a spicy, warm mixture of potato and green peas. Serve them with your favorite chutney or dip for the ultimate comfort snack!

14. Rustic Samosa Pie

Source: Rustic Samosa Pie

Warm, hearty, and nicely seasoned vegetables stuffed into a flaky pie? Yes, please! This rustic samosa pie is delicious. Simply pick your favorite in-season veggies, chop, cook, and layer them into this deliciously Rustic Samosa Pie by Rebecca Fallihee. Yum!

15. Green Curry Rice Paper Samosas

Source: Green Curry Rice Paper Samosas

In this recipe for Green Curry Rice Paper Samosas by Christine DesRoches, rice paper wraps are filled with a mixture of fresh vegetables, green curry paste, and spicy chili. The samosas are then baked until golden and crispy. These Thai-inspired samosas are best when paired with a spicy-sweet dipping sauce, but be sure to let them cool down before you dig in!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: