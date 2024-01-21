Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The combination of chickpeas and potatoes has been traditionally used in many dishes. They make a great pair with their hearty texture and ability to fill you up.

Chickpeas bring protein and potatoes, whether sweet or white, bring bulk, fiber, and energy. They are all great in soups, stews, and curries.

Here are some great OGP recipes that celebrate this wonderful culinary marriage.

1. Skillet Potatoes With Chickpeas and Roasted Apples

Source: Skillet Potatoes With Chickpeas and Roasted Apples

If you love easy wholefood meals, then this Skillet Potatoes With Chickpeas and Roasted Apples by Florian Nouh recipe is the recipe for you. Cubed potatoes are fried with savory onion and served on a protein-packed bed of quinoa and chickpeas. Roasted apple slices bring a subtle sweetness to the dish and you can use whatever fresh herbs you like to adjust the flavor of the dish to your liking. This dish takes just 20 minutes to make and if you like to make your meals in bulk, you can eat it throughout the week.

2. Chickpea, Spinach, and Potato Curry

Source: Chickpea, Spinach, and Potato Curry

This chunky Chickpea, Spinach, and Potato Curry by Heidi Turunen is loaded with chickpeas, potatoes, and fresh spinach and is made using a homemade curry paste. The spices are quite mild, so if you enjoy hot and spicy food, go ahead and throw in some more chili and garam masala. The curry is ideally served with basmati rice, but any grain that you have on hand also works.

3. Roasted Potato and Chickpea Salad With Tahini Dressing

Source: Roasted Potato and Chickpea Salad With Tahini Dressing

This simple Roasted Potato and Chickpea Salad With Tahini Dressing by Caroline Doucet requires little time and little ingredients. Simply roast your potatoes and chickpeas and while they’re roasting, prepare the 4-ingredient tahini dressing. Throw the ingredients together with greens and sprinkle with nutritional yeast for a quick and nutritious meal!

4. Smoked Sweet Potato and Green Bean Bowl

Source: Smoked Sweet Potato and Green Bean Bowl

This Smoked Sweet Potato and Green Bean Bowl by Bila is such a great lunch! It’s full of flavor and healthy ingredients. Delicious and nutritious!

5. Sweet Potato Macro Bowl

Source: Sweet Potato Macro Bowl

This Sweet Potato Macro Bowl by Annie Kimmelman has the perfect balance of carbs, fat, and protein, and is packed with a ton of micronutrients. If you’re not a fan of sweet potatoes, feel free to sub it out for any other starchy carb like purple potatoes, regular white potatoes, extra brown rice, unrefined pasta, or any carb you like!

6. Curry Chickpea Kale Burgers and Baked Sweet Potato Fries

S0urce: Curry Chickpea Kale Burgers and Baked Sweet Potato Fries

These Curry Chickpea Kale Burgers and Baked Sweet Potato Fries by Jessica Bose are phenomenal! They are made with healthy ingredients that taste amazing and will keep you satisfied! The patties are made with chickpeas, kale, onion, garlic, oats, sunflower seeds, and an amazing mix of spices! The homemade roasted garlic hummus pairs so well with the flavors in this burger. Don’t forget the homemade sweet potato fries! They have the perfect soft and crispy texture and salty and sweet taste.

7. Chunky Chickpea and Sweet Potato Stew

Source: Chunky Chickpea and Sweet Potato Stew

This Chunky Chickpea and Sweet Potato Stew by Molly Patrick is a nutrient-dense powerhouse that will nourish your body while still oozing comfort. It is made with the typical stew culprits – onion, celery, tomato paste, bay leaves, water – with a few yummy additions, like cooked chickpeas, sweet potato, and vegan Worcestershire sauce for a boost of flavor. Make sure to serve this one with some fluffy bread to soak up every last bit of deliciousness.

8. Sweet Potato Falafel

Source: Sweet Potato Falafel

This baked Sweet Potato Falafel by Lenny Wu is crispy and super flavorful! It’s also full of nutrients and perfect for prepping ahead. Made with sweet potato, chickpeas, and a delicious blend of seasonings, sweet potato will keep you full and satisfied. They’re also quite easy to make––you have to try them!

9. Jackfruit Stew with Chickpeas and Root Vegetables

Source: Jackfruit Stew with Chickpeas and Root Vegetables

This Jackfruit Stew with Chickpeas and Root Vegetables by Lena Novak is so tasty and comforting! It will keep you warm and cozy all winter long. Plus, the leftovers are amazing when heated back up!

10. Moroccan Sweet Potatoes and Chickpeas

Source: Moroccan Sweet Potatoes and Chickpeas

True to the sweet-savory flavoring Moroccan cuisine is known for, this easy dish for Moroccan Sweet Potatoes and Chickpeas by One Green Planet showcases Moroccan flavors using pantry staples, for a quick and satisfying meal. For a complete meal, serve overcooked greens.

11. Curry Chickpea Mashed Potato Bowl

Source: Curry Chickpea Mashed Potato Bowl

This Curry Chickpea Mashed Potato Bowl by Shanika Graham-White is the perfect easy weeknight meal! Ready in no time, this flavorful dish comes with a creamy coconut + turmeric-based curry, chickpeas, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, onions, and spinach; all atop velvety vegan mozzarella and butter mashed potatoes. A killer combo, indeed!

12. Cheesy Broccoli Potatoes

Source: Cheesy Broccoli Potatoes

Large roasted potatoes smothered and covered in a vegan nacho cheese broccoli sauce with added chickpeas to amp up the nutrition is what goes into these Cheesy Broccoli Potatoes by Allison Reynaud. For an easier weeknight meal, make the cheese in advance. If you freeze any leftover cheese, it looks a bit grainy when defrosted, but once it gets heated back up, the cheese comes back together.

13. Chickpea-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Garlic Tahini Sauce

Source: Chickpea-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Garlic Tahini Sauce

Chickpea-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Garlic Tahini Sauce by Alexandra Caspero

14. Mediterranean Stuffed Sweet Potato Boats

Source: Mediterranean Stuffed Sweet Potato Boats

This budget-friendly Mediterranean Stuffed Sweet Potato Boats by Alexandra Dawson will leave you daydreaming about the next time you can have this for dinner. Tender roasted sweet potatoes are stuffed with green olives, chickpeas, hummus, and tabbouleh for a filling Mediterranean-inspired meal that will keep you full and satisfied. Serve with greens on the side and top with harissa, if you have it.

15. Jamaican Jerk Chickpea Stew

Source: Jamaican Jerk Chickpea Stew

The Fall season will be here before you know it and it will be time to pull out the sweaters, coats, and those soup and stew recipes that keep us warm during the colder months. This Jamaican Jerk Chickpea Stew by Desiree Rodriguez will not only keep you warm but the flavor the Jamaican Jerk seasoning gives it will make you want seconds and maybe even thirds.

