Parsley has a distinct flavor and is used as a garnish often to contrast against other more savory flavors and highlight them. It has a slightly bitter taste and also brings a certain freshness to your dishes. So if you’re looking to add a bit more brightness to your winter dishes, this is the list for you!

1. Tomato & Parsley Quiche

Source: Tomato & Parsley Quiche

This delectable Tomato & Parsley Quiche by Amanda Froelich is completely plant-based, bursting full of nutrition, and easy to digest (because the nuts and seeds have been soaked and sprouted beforehand!) This is perfect for a weekend lunch or meal prep!

2. Blistered Green Beans with Preserved Lemon and Parsley

Source: Blistered Green Beans with Preserved Lemon and Parsley

These Blistered Green Beans with Preserved Lemon and Parsley by Claire Ragozzino make an amazing side for your holiday meal, or for any meal for that matter! Not your basic boring green beans, with the crispy blistered texture and the pop of flavor from the preserved lemon – this dish is sure to impress any guest!

3. Sheet Pan Cauliflower With Crispy Onions and Caper-Parsley Vinaigrette

Source: Sheet Pan Cauliflower With Crispy Onions and Caper-Parsley Vinaigrette

Come winter, when you’re looking to make dinner and warm up the house at the same time, this Sheet Pan Cauliflower With Crispy Onions and Caper-Parsley Vinaigrette by Raquel Pelzel is one of the best vegetable dishes to cook. Heat the sheet pan with the oven, so the cauliflower and onions sizzle, just like they would in a skillet. The caper-parsley vinaigrette is here to add a little salty punch.

4. Rosemary Hasselback Potatoes with Parsley Pesto

Source: Rosemary Hasselback Potatoes with Parsley Pesto

In this recipe, you’ll discover how to make crispy and flavorful Rosemary Hasselback Potatoes with Parsley Pesto by Laine Rudolfa. This recipe is a real win-win because it’s vegan, gluten-free, healthy, and comforting at the same time. So let’s get those Hasselback potatoes on the table!

5. Baked Potato With Parsley ‘Sour Cream’

Source: Baked Potato With Parsley ‘Sour Cream’

You are going to love this Baked Potato With Parsley ‘Sour Cream’ by Maria Koutsogiannis. Hot, steamy, and creamy, it is perfect for when it’s cold outside, or for any time of the year.

6. Chestnut and Roasted Cauliflower Soup With Lemon-Parsley Oil

Source: Chestnut and Roasted Cauliflower Soup With Lemon-Parsley Oil

This soup pairs sweet, nutty chestnuts with earthy roasted cauliflower, the usual aromatics (onion, celery, garlic), and a pinch of herbs de Provence. It is rich, earthy, hearty, and very satisfying on a cold winter day. This Chestnut and Roasted Cauliflower Soup With Lemon-Parsley Oil by Nancy Partington is spectacular!

7. Indian Spiced Sweet Potato Fries With Parsley Cashew Dip

Source: Indian Spiced Sweet Potato Fries With Parsley Cashew Dip

These Indian Spiced Sweet Potato Fries With Parsley Cashew Dip by Amrita Levan are delicately seasoned with an Indian-inspired spice blend. Serve them along with the creamy parsley cashew dip to complement your favorite veggie burgers.

8. Parsley and Pepita Falafel Salad

Source: Parsley and Pepita Falafel Salad

These little falafels are packed with some extra green goodies – hello, parsley – a bit of healthy fat – that’s you, pepita! – and lots of flavors. If you like your falafel on the chunkier side, feel free to grind them a little bit less. They’ll still be good! You have to try this Parsley and Pepita Falafel Salad by Christine DesRoches.

9. Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Mint Parsley Pepita Sauce

Source: Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Mint Parsley Pepita Sauce

The secret about cauliflower is out these days, as people have turned it into pizza crusts, rice, breadsticks, and even desserts, but sometimes, the simplest preparations are the best. Here, we take the whole cauliflower, gently rub it with garlic and drizzle it with oil, and cook it fully intact. The inside steams to a perfectly yielding texture while the outside develops a crisp, caramelized finish. The sauce, made from a quick blend of mint, parsley, and pepitas (or pumpkin seeds), is incredibly fresh and crisp, a burst of nature’s bounty on your tongue. You don’t want to miss out on this Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Mint Parsley Pepita Sauce by Liz Moody.

10. Rye Focaccia With Red Onion and Parsley

Source: Rye Focaccia With Red Onion and Parsley

There’s nothing like bread that comes fresh out of the oven. When you take this soft, salty, warm, and freshly baked focaccia out of the oven, you’ll want to devour it all in one night. Made from spelt and rye flour, it has a hearty texture punctuated by the flavors of fresh parsley, basil, caramelized red onion, and plenty of garlic. This Rye Focaccia With Red Onion and Parsley by Lisa Andersson and Erik Huss is the perfect side for any dinner.

11. Detox Parsley Hummus

Source: Detox Parsley Hummus

You really can never have enough hummus recipes. Whether it’s plain, roasted red pepper, black bean, or roasted pine nuts, chances are it’s going to taste great with raw veggies or slathered on a piece of toast. In this particular recipe, parsley is the main ingredient and gives this zesty hummus a bright green color. Enjoy this Detox Parsley Hummus by Jesse Lane Lee when you need a refreshing and detoxifying snack!

12. Parsley Sesame Pizza Dough Twists

Source: Parsley Sesame Pizza Dough Twists

Who says pizza dough can only be used for making pies? Try something new and make these fun Parsley Sesame Pizza Dough Twists by Anupama Paliwal. You could sprinkle them with all sorts of herbs, but this particular recipe calls for plenty of parsley and garlic. Buttery and fluffy, these are addictively good on their own or you could pair them with a tasty dip for the ultimate appetizer or snack.

