Chestnuts roasting on an open fire… we’ve all heard the classic carol, and chestnuts are a key part of a Christmas menu that put us in the festive mood. Whether you serve them in savory or sweet dishes, entrees, or desserts, they’ll be a delicious addition to your holiday table. We hope you enjoy these recipes from our awesome bloggers and our Food Monster App!

1. Pumpkin-Cinnamon-Chestnut Rolls

Image Source: Pumpkin-Cinnamon-Chestnut Rolls

These Vegan Pumpkin-Cinnamon-Chestnut Rolls from True Foods Blog are a sweet treat that does not come with all the sugar of your typical cinnamon roll! Because of the spelt grain, and the low amount of added sugar, and fat, these autumn rolls are a sweet treat that you can enjoy with good conscience. Topping them with the glaze makes them even more amazing!

2. Chestnut and Lentil Loaf

Image Source: Chestnut and Lentil Loaf

The lentils and the rest of the ingredients in this Chestnut and Lentil Loaf from Kim Sujovolsky will give you nothing less than the meatiest vegan meatloaf. Although there are endless ways to make a lentil loaf, this one is using chestnuts, which makes this dish perfect for the holiday season, and really good next to any gravies or pan sauces, not to mention the simple addition of a little extra ketchup on the side.

3. Mini Chocolate and Chestnut Stacks

Image Source: Mini Chocolate and Chestnut Stacks

If you are looking to add a little extra excitement to your dessert tray, look no further. These Mini Chocolate and Chestnut Stacks from Pamela Higgins are the perfect bite-sized dessert and are as tasty as they are impressive. The rich chocolate cake sandwiches and delicate homemade chestnut cream in an elegantly delicious treat.

4. Chestnut Mushroom Stuffing

Image Source: Chestnut Mushroom Stuffing

Stuffing is another one of those Thanksgiving dishes that’s usually drowned in butter – but it doesn’t have to be. A good quality olive oil works very well. The trick is to make sure your other ingredients are packed with flavor. Try it out with this Chestnut Mushroom Stuffing from Cathy Elton!

5. Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Chestnuts

Image Source: Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Chestnuts

It’s that time of year! The time to roast chestnuts, Brussels sprouts, and apples. If you aren’t sure if you like Brussels sprouts, give Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples and Chestnuts from Michaell Johnson a try! Despite their reputation, they have a pretty mild flavor when roasted. If you are trying to convince your kids to try them, remind them they are mini cabbages made bite-size just for them. And pretty cute too! Make sure you make this dish on a cookie sheet for maximizing your crispiness efforts.

6. Orange Layer Cake With Chestnut Frosting

Image Source: Orange Layer Cake With Chestnut Frosting

This Orange Layer Cake With Chestnut Frosting from Melina Kutelas is a meeting between two fantastic seasonal flavors: chestnut and orange. The whole wheat sponge cakes are infused with orange zest and juice. Those are layered with a decadent buttercream frosting made from chestnuts and coconut oil. When it comes to decoration, get as creative as you want! Whether you go with a dusting of cinnamon and cocoa or a drizzle of melted chocolate with sliced oranges, it’s perfectly picturesque and delicious.

7. Chestnut and Roasted Cauliflower Soup With Lemon-Parsley Oil

Image Source: Chestnut and Roasted Cauliflower Soup With Lemon-Parsley Oil

This Chestnut and Roasted Cauliflower Soup With Lemon-Parsley Oil from Nancy Partington pairs sweet, nutty chestnuts with earthy roasted cauliflower, the usual aromatics (onion, celery, garlic), and a pinch of herbs de Provence. It is rich, earthy, hearty, and very satisfying on a cold winter day. For a bright, punchy element, swirl each bowl with parsley-lemon oil, and a scattering of crispy sprouted pumpkin seeds, and a two-tone gomasio that adds crunch and a savory-salty finish.

8. Savory Hazelnut Chestnut Spread

Image Source: Savory Hazelnut Chestnut Spread

The perfect topping for toast, crackers, or bagels for a savory snack, breakfast, or a side for your soup! This Savory Hazelnut Chestnut Spread from Camille David is packed with protein and it has all of the delicious flavors of winter.

9. Creamy Roasted Chestnut and Potato Soup

Image Source: Creamy Roasted Chestnut and Potato Soup

Need some serious comfort food? This filling Creamy Roasted Chestnut and Potato Soup from Tori Cooper embodies all the flavors of the chilly season. Chestnuts simmered until soft and puréed with roasted potatoes, aromatics, and fresh savory herbs like rosemary and sage. A swirl of coconut cream makes it extra rich and cozy — perfect for fighting the cold while embracing the holiday season.

10. Chocolate, Coffee, and Chestnut Torte

Image Source: Chocolate, Coffee, and Chestnut Torte

With an oat, date, and almond base topped with a chocolate torte brought to life by espresso, this combination works incredibly well with chunky, sweet chestnuts inside. Gold glitter is the finishing touch for this pretty, rich Chocolate, Coffee, and Chestnut Torte from Pamela Higgins.

