Radicchio is a red and white leaf vegetable that has a bitter and slightly spicy flavor. It is often found in Italian dishes and can be cooked or eaten raw. Since the peak season for radicchio begins in midwinter, we thought it would be the perfect time to share some of our favorite radicchio recipes. Enjoy!

1. Farro Bowl with Butternut Squash, Sausage, and Radicchio

Source: Farro Bowl with Butternut Squash, Sausage, and Radicchio

Most of us don’t have the luxury of taking regular strolls through the food markets of Tuscany in late September, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy Italian autumnal flavors at home. This Farro Bowl with Butternut Squash, Sausage, and Radicchio by America’s Test Kitchen showcases the bounty of an Italian harvest with crunchy, bitter radicchio and sweet roasted butternut squash over a base of nutty, pleasantly chewy farro (an ancient Mediterranean grain beloved in Italy). Gorgeous ripe figs give the bowl a honeyed sweetness that’s balanced by the piquant Dijon–balsamic vinegar dressing. In keeping with the theme, we combine our homemade Italian sausage seasoning with plant-based meat and top each bowl with the resulting sausagey, savory crumbles.

2. Plum and Radicchio Salad with Tahini Yogurt Dressing

Source: Plum and Radicchio Salad with Tahini Yogurt Dressing

This Plum and Radicchio Salad with Tahini Yogurt Dressing by Desiree Nielsen is full of flavourful Mediterranean ingredients like bitter radicchio, tart plums, crunchy walnuts, and creamy yogurt. We do not eat enough bitter vegetables because our palettes tend to be overly used to salty and sweet foods. Bitter greens such as radicchio and rapini stimulate digestion and are a wonderful balm for someone who craves sweets. Mint adds another layer of flavor to this special salad and helps to soothe the gut.

3. Mushroom Stuffed Cabbage and Radicchio With Mustard Sauce

Source: Mushroom Stuffed Cabbage and Radicchio With Mustard Sauce

These simple and tasty cabbage and radicchio rolls are accompanied by an easy sweet and sour mustard sauce. Each leaf is stuffed with a mixture of sautéed mushrooms, beans, carrots, and other vegetables, and a blend of spices. While there’s some work to be done as far as assembling the cabbage rolls goes, the sauce is as easy as can be. This Mushroom Stuffed Cabbage and Radicchio With Mustard Sauce dish by Valentina Chiappa is the perfect appetizer at parties, where it’s sure to impress with its creative blend of flavors and presentation.

4. Radicchio Vegetable Pie With Olives and Raisins

Source: Radicchio Vegetable Pie With Olives and Raisins

This Radicchio Vegetable Pie With Olives and Raisins by Valentina Chiappa is delicious and a new creative idea for dinner. Check it out and find your new favorite meal!

5. Baby Bellas and Radicchio over Polenta

Source: Baby Bellas and Radicchio over Polenta

This vegan polenta recipe is super easy to make and so tasty. There is nothing better than fresh polenta. Topped with mushrooms, radicchio, and toasted pine nuts, this savory dish will satisfy any craving. Theoretically, you can use the packaged polenta, but once you make your own, you will never use the packaged stuff again. It’s so easy and tasty. This Baby Bellas and Radicchio over Polenta recipe by Lisa Dawn Angerame is the perfect meal for any time of day. You have to try it!

6. Toasted Sesame Kale Radicchio Salad

Source: Toasted Sesame Kale Radicchio Salad

This vibrant Toasted Sesame Kale Radicchio Salad by Stephanie McKinnie is naturally vegan and bursting with flavor! The water chestnuts add a heartiness giving this salad extra depth. Toasted sesame oil combined with brown rice vinegar is one of the best flavor profiles in any Asian cuisine.

7. Mushroom and Zucchini Burger With Radicchio Slaw

Source: Mushroom and Zucchini Burger With Radicchio Slaw

Forget about those processed frozen veggie burgers you’ll find on any supermarket shelf and make these all-veggie “Big Mac” zucchini burgers instead! That’s right – nothing that hasn’t grown straight out of the ground was used to make these incredibly flavorful and hearty burger patties. To make them even better, the zucchini burgers are topped with a crunchy and tangy radicchio slaw and creamy avocado. This Mushroom and Zucchini Burger With Radicchio Slaw by Jennifer Rose Rossano is for any time of the day and on any occasion. It’ll impress all of your friends (vegans and non-vegans alike!)

8. Herbed Radicchio

Source: Herbed Radicchio

This Herbed Radicchio by Simona Malerba is very simple but irresistible: radicchio blanched in water and vinegar, flavored with herbs, and seasoned with light oil. It is a delicious appetizer, and very good on toasted bread croutons.

9. Whole Wheat Radicchio Ravioli

Source: Whole Wheat Radicchio Ravioli

These Whole Wheat Radicchio Ravioli by Valentina Chiappa are made with a mix of spelt flour and whole wheat flour to give a strong flavor. The filling is made from fermented tofu and radicchio, which gives a complex and cheesy taste. Each ingredient that makes up the dish is designed to balance and enhance the other flavors.

10. Beet and Radicchio Pizza

Source: Beet and Radicchio Pizza

The sky’s the limit with vegan pizza. You can throw any ingredient on top of that soft, stretchy, warm, yummy pizza dough, and that’s part of the magic. This Beet and Radicchio Pizza by Susan Edelman has a topping of roasted beet slices for sweetness, and radicchio dressed in olive oil, salt, and pepper, for a little bit of bite. You can eat it as is, or sprinkle on a little bit of nutritional yeast for some cheesiness.

