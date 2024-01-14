Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Earth and Environmental News
Source: Ha-nu-man/Shutterstock
There were numerous stories about the environment this week which gave us hope for the future and reminded us how far we still have to go. Some of the more memorable stories included:
- The War in Gaza Will Impact the Environment for Years to Come
- The Surprising Plastic Pollution in Lake Tahoe’s Depths
- How ‘Cooling Glass’ Could Reflect Solar Radiation Back into Space
- Transparent Wood: A Game-Changer in Sustainable Building Materials
- This Company is Revolutionizing Agriculture with AI-Driven Climate Risk Modeling
- Climate Change Is Flooding Rivers and Increasing Crocodile Attacks in Sri Lanka
- Oil Nation Controversy as Azerbaijan’s Oil Veteran to President COP29
- Panama’s Indigenous Floating Community is Sinking Due to Climate Change
- Millions of Plastic Pellets Have Washed Ashore on Spain’s Northwestern Beaches
- Norway’s Bold Dive into Deep-Sea Mining: A Game Changer or a Marine Nightmare?
- Israel-Gaza Conflict’s Huge Climate Impact
- 2023 Was Earth’s Hottest Year in a Century
- Rocket Pollution: The Hidden Cost of the Space Race Boom
- US Navy Settles in Potomac River Pollution Lawsuit
Plant-Based Food, Life, Human Interest, and Health News
Source: Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock
This week in food, life, human interest, and health news, we had quite a few exciting stories!
- There’s ‘Widespread’ Plastic in Food According to Consumer Reports
- Is Air Pollution the Silent Culprit Behind Declining Male Fertility?
- The Surprising Superfood for Space Voyagers
- Thailand’s EarthRights School is a Sanctuary for Endangered Eco-Activists
- The Co-Habitable Object for Human-Animal Harmony
- Emirates Soars to New Heights in Vegan Dining Options Due to 40 Percent Increase in Demands
- English Hotel, Beck Hall, Transitions to Fully Vegan
- The Laughing Cow Unveils New Plant-Based Spreadable Cheese
- OmniFoods Launches Award-Winning Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns Nationwide in the US
- Research Finds that 90% of Burgers, Steaks, Chicken, and Plant-Based Food Contain Microplastics
