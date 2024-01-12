Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
OmniFoods has exciting news for vegans across the United States. The company has announced the nationwide availability of its Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns. These delectable steamed buns are now accessible in major retailers, including Albertsons, Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Acme Markets, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Jewel-Osco, Star Market, and Shaw’s.
Source: OmniFoods Global/YouTube
What makes these bao buns stand out is their mouthwatering combination of flavors. Stuffed with OMNI plant-based pork-style ground, Japanese Teriyaki sauce, king oyster mushroom, and cabbage, each serving delivers a substantial 8g of plant-based protein. This innovative offering has gained recognition, being selected as one of the best new vegan products at Expo West 2023.
David Yeung, the co-founder and CEO of OMNI, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to bring the flavors of Asia directly to households across the nation. Our Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns provide a convenient and mouthwatering way for people to enjoy authentic Asian snacks while embracing the benefits of plant-based eating.”
This nationwide expansion doesn’t stop at bao buns. OmniFoods is introducing its popular OMNI Luncheon, Spring Rolls, and Potstickers alongside the bao buns, aiming to strengthen its retail presence in the competitive US market. Moreover, OmniFoods has been actively pursuing food service partnerships in the United States, collaborating with establishments such as Neat Burger and Veggie Grill.
Sandra Hungate, US Director at Veganuary, applauded the launch, emphasizing the increasing global trend of choosing plant-based foods for the betterment of animals, the planet, and personal health. “OmniFoods’ new Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns are a great example of how easy it is to make a difference without giving up the foods we love,” she remarked.
Download the Food Monster App for vegan bao bun recipes you can make at home!
Related Content:
- Simple Bao Buns with Hoisin Eggplant and Quick Pickled Carrot [Vegan]
- 12 Plant-Based Sweet and Savory Bao Bun Recipes!
- Chinese Bao Buns [Vegan]
- Five Spice Baozi Delicious Steamed Buns [Vegan]
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments