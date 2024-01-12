Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

OmniFoods has exciting news for vegans across the United States. The company has announced the nationwide availability of its Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns. These delectable steamed buns are now accessible in major retailers, including Albertsons, Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Acme Markets, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Jewel-Osco, Star Market, and Shaw’s.

What makes these bao buns stand out is their mouthwatering combination of flavors. Stuffed with OMNI plant-based pork-style ground, Japanese Teriyaki sauce, king oyster mushroom, and cabbage, each serving delivers a substantial 8g of plant-based protein. This innovative offering has gained recognition, being selected as one of the best new vegan products at Expo West 2023.

David Yeung, the co-founder and CEO of OMNI, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to bring the flavors of Asia directly to households across the nation. Our Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns provide a convenient and mouthwatering way for people to enjoy authentic Asian snacks while embracing the benefits of plant-based eating.”

This nationwide expansion doesn’t stop at bao buns. OmniFoods is introducing its popular OMNI Luncheon, Spring Rolls, and Potstickers alongside the bao buns, aiming to strengthen its retail presence in the competitive US market. Moreover, OmniFoods has been actively pursuing food service partnerships in the United States, collaborating with establishments such as Neat Burger and Veggie Grill.

Sandra Hungate, US Director at Veganuary, applauded the launch, emphasizing the increasing global trend of choosing plant-based foods for the betterment of animals, the planet, and personal health. “OmniFoods’ new Plant-Based Teriyaki Bao Buns are a great example of how easy it is to make a difference without giving up the foods we love,” she remarked.

