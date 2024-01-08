Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In the face of Climate change, agriculture is experiencing unprecedented challenges that threaten the predictability of crop yields and food supply chains. McCain Foods, renowned for its frozen delights like onion rings and sweet potato fries, found a solution in ClimateAi, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Software as a Service (SaaS) product. This revolutionary technology is designed to provide short- and long-term insights into climate impacts, enabling businesses to adapt and thrive in the face of changing weather patterns.

ClimateAi utilizes climate risk modeling, harnessing AI algorithms to assess meteorological and climate data, including air temperature, precipitation, soil temperature, humidity, and more. For McCain Foods, ClimateAi assessed risks for sweet potato and onion crops, offering detailed recommendations on adapting practices to maintain yields and value at a microclimate level. The software also considers crop development stages, pest and disease pressures, and economic data to provide a comprehensive analysis of the impact on crop production and supply chains.

The heart of ClimateAi lies in its machine learning capabilities, which forecast extreme weather events from two weeks to 20 years in advance. The software uses physics-driven AI, akin to the technology used in self-driving cars, to generate accurate climate forecasts. Gupta, ClimateAi’s CEO, emphasized the automation and speed brought by machine learning models, allowing farms to adapt quickly and make informed decisions.

ClimateAi’s impact extends beyond individual farms, influencing the agriculture industry as a whole. Clients have invested in heat-tolerant crops, developed climate-resistant seeds, and experienced significant returns on investment. Gupta estimates a remarkable 10- to 17-times return on every dollar spent on ClimateAi technology. The software has proven instrumental in the development of climate-resistant seeds, reducing both the time and cost traditionally associated with seed trials.

Advanta Seeds, a developer of high-performance agricultural seeds, experienced tangible benefits from ClimateAi’s predictive modeling. Early insights into wet conditions allowed them to harvest early, preventing significant financial losses. Similarly, forecasting an unexpected precipitation event enabled Advanta to send seeds to regional farm customers early, resulting in a 10% increase in sales and enhanced customer loyalty.

Looking ahead, ClimateAi is exploring partnerships with government agencies to launch an impact product. Gupta’s vision is to deploy ClimateAi to countries most impacted by Climate change, building resilience in the farming community and fostering better understanding, management, and communication of climate risks.

