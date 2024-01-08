Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In an innovative leap, Atelier Alter Architects introduces the Co-Habitable Object, transforming our concept of living spaces into a harmonious blend for humans and animals alike. This unique creation fosters a shared existence, breaking the conventional barriers between mankind and nature.
Source: Atelier Alter/YouTube
Comments