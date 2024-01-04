Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Have you ever wondered if animals have superpowers? Well, some do! In the animal kingdom, some creatures can regrow lost body parts. It is a natural healing that goes beyond what humans can do – and it’s amazing to watch!

1. Starfish

Source: Alyssa Arellano/Youtube

This short video shows how starfish regenerate their limbs! No matter how many are chopped off, these amazing creatures manage to regrow and continue with their lives.

2. Salamander

Source: Snake Discovery/Youtube

Dug up by a dog in the middle of hibernation, this tiger salamander lost a leg. But, Snake Discovery stepped in to help bring his leg back!

3. Axolotl

Source: Insider Tech/Youtube

The axolotl can regrow far more than just their limbs. They can also regrow their brains and hearts! It is no wonder they are named after an Aztec god.

4. Mexican Tetra

Source: Simply Scuba/Youtube

Mexican Tetra fish have long been known for their regenerative abilities. But, their most notable feature is their ability to fix their heart and heart tissue.

5. Gecko

Source: JMG Reptile/Youtube

Geckos have an amazing talent for regrowing their tails! In this video, you can see a timelapse of a leopard gecko as they regenerate their tail over 60 days!

The animals we’ve explored here, like starfish and salamanders, are like real-life superheroes in the way they can bounce back from losing a part of themselves. What’s even more exciting is that scientists are looking into these creatures to see if there’s something we can learn for our own benefit. Imagine a world where our injuries could heal by regrowing like these animals do!

