Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In December, an English hotel committed to going fully plant-based. It is marketing itself as “England’s First 100% Plant-Based Hotel”. Beck Hall Hotel, Bar, and Restaurant is located in the Yorkshire village of Malham. The location is over 300 years old.
Although Beck Hall already had many vegan options, the owners decided to fully transition to being a vegan-friendly hotel. In addition to having vegan-friendly menus, all hotel products will also be animal-friendly. Hotel staff will also be asked to refrain from bringing animal products to work.
In addition to being fully vegan, Beck Hall is also animal companion friendly. Indeed, they were named the dog-friendly hotel of the year. No need to leave canine companions behind while you set out to explore the beautiful Yorkshire Dells where Beck Hall is located.
Aside from their commitment to creating a vegan, animal-friendly space, Beck Hall is also committed to sustainability. They won a Bronze Award from Green Tourism which promotes planet-friendly tourism around the world.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Related Content:
- “Dubai’s First” Vegan-Friendly Hotel Rooms Open!
- Animal Hotel in Disney World Offers Luxurious Accommodations
- New York Hospitals Go Green with Plant-Based Menus
- 5 Animal Loving Celebs That Opened Vegan Restaurants
- New Vegan Restaurant, Argento, Comes to L.A. Thanks to Billie Eilish and Finneas
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments