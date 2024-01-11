Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In December, an English hotel committed to going fully plant-based. It is marketing itself as “England’s First 100% Plant-Based Hotel”. Beck Hall Hotel, Bar, and Restaurant is located in the Yorkshire village of Malham. The location is over 300 years old.

Although Beck Hall already had many vegan options, the owners decided to fully transition to being a vegan-friendly hotel. In addition to having vegan-friendly menus, all hotel products will also be animal-friendly. Hotel staff will also be asked to refrain from bringing animal products to work.

In addition to being fully vegan, Beck Hall is also animal companion friendly. Indeed, they were named the dog-friendly hotel of the year. No need to leave canine companions behind while you set out to explore the beautiful Yorkshire Dells where Beck Hall is located.

Aside from their commitment to creating a vegan, animal-friendly space, Beck Hall is also committed to sustainability. They won a Bronze Award from Green Tourism which promotes planet-friendly tourism around the world.

