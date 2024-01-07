Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Embarking on a journey to the stars? Your best meal companion might just be a vegan sweet potato salad! Recent findings published in ACS Food Science & Technology have rocketed this humble dish to cosmic fame as the ideal meal for astronauts. Why? Because it’s packed with all the nutrients needed for those long treks across the universe.

An international team of researchers blasted off with 10 potential space dishes, evaluating them based on their nutritional content and the feasibility of growing their ingredients onboard a spaceship. The result? A “space salad” starring soybeans, poppy seeds, kale, peanuts, and, of course, sweet potatoes as the champion food for future Mars-bound missions.

Space travel can be taxing on the body, requiring more calories and specific micronutrients than we need on Earth. Astronauts need food that’s lightweight, compact, and can be grown with minimal resources — enter the vegan space salad. This isn’t your ordinary Earthly bowl of greens; it’s a carefully calculated mix of soybeans, poppy seeds, barley, kale, peanuts, sweet potato, and sunflower seeds, designed to meet the unique dietary requirements of space travelers.

The space salad might not hit every nutritional mark, but it’s a giant leap in the right direction. The researchers suggest supplementing any missing micronutrients, making this dish a substantial, sustainable option for long-duration missions. Just imagine: astronauts could be floating around, munching on kale and sweet potatoes, all while watching the Earth from afar.

But how does it taste? In a trial taste test, opinions varied, but the overall verdict was a nod to the dish’s potential. Some volunteers loved the sweet and crunchy combo, while others thought it could use a bit of tweaking — a challenge the researchers are keen to take on as they refine the recipe for both male and female astronauts.

So, next time you’re whipping up a salad, think of the stars. You might just be eating like the next Mars explorer!

