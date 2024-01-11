Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The Laughing Cow is making waves in the plant-based world with the launch of its eagerly awaited dairy-free alternative, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based in Garlic & Herb. This vegan cheese is coming to the shelves of Whole Foods stores across the United States.

Crafted with almond milk, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based maintains the signature creamy texture that fans adore, allowing even more consumers to indulge in its irresistible goodness. Perfect for any snacking occasion, this plant-based alternative can be enjoyed on bagels, paired with veggies for dipping, or scooped with crackers.

Zach Fatla, Brand Director of The Laughing Cow, expressed the brand’s excitement about the launch, stating, “We’ve spent months perfecting the recipe for The Laughing Cow Plant-Based and are equally excited for this product to hit shelves now, as we are for consumers across the country to try it. This launch marks a new step for the brand, and we look forward to sharing the deliciousness of The Laughing Cow with a whole new audience.”

Beyond its creamy texture and delicious taste, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based stands out as a good source of calcium and is non-GMO certified. As the brand continues to innovate, spicy flavors are on the horizon to join the plant-based lineup, expected to make their debut in 2025.

For those eager to savor the Garlic & Herb variety, The Laughing Cow Plant-Based is exclusively available at Whole Foods for $4.49. Starting this spring, both Garlic & Herb and Original varieties will be hitting the shelves at Kroger stores and various grocery retailers nationwide.

