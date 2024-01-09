Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Emirates, one of the world’s leading airlines, is taking a bold step into the future of aviation dining. With the global interest in Veganuary on the rise, Emirates has experienced a 40% increase in customer demand for plant-based options, prompting the airline to unveil exciting plans for 2024.

In response to this growing trend, Emirates is set to introduce a diverse range of new vegan dishes both onboard and in its lounges later this year. This initiative builds upon the airline’s existing ‘vegan vault,’ an extensive collection of over 300 curated plant-based recipes that have delighted passengers around the globe.

In 2023, Emirates showcased over 300 rotating vegan recipes across 140 destinations, a significant leap from the 180 recipes offered in 2022. The airline served an impressive 450,000 plant-based meals onboard in 2023, reflecting a substantial increase from the 280,000 served in the previous year. Notably, vegan meal consumption has seen a 40% year-on-year increase, with certain regions like Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East surpassing passenger volume growth.

Economy Class has witnessed the highest surge in vegan meal consumption, and popular routes to China, Japan, and the Philippines have experienced notable increases in demand. Remarkably, many Emirates Cabin Crew members have adopted a plant-based diet since the introduction of vegan meals for the crew in 2018.

Passengers across all classes can look forward to an array of delectable vegan dishes. In Economy Class, options include chickpea crepe, textured pumpkin frittata, tofu tikka masala, and chickpea kale stew, while Premium Economy, Business Class, and First Class offer increasingly sophisticated and diverse choices.

Emirates sources top-quality vegan ingredients globally, ensuring a culinary experience that meets the highest standards. From plant-based proteins provided by Beyond Meat in California to soybean protein from Singapore and UAE-based Arlene, the airline prioritizes freshness and sustainability. Noteworthy additions include organic dark vegan chocolate from Linnolat in France, vegan margarine from MeisterMarken in Germany, and vegan curry paste from Pantai in Thailand. Furthermore, fresh, locally grown kale and lettuce from Bustanica, the world’s largest hydroponic vertical farm, are incorporated into the meals!

The effort of creating and serving vegan meals is directly correlated with more people choosing a plant-based diet. This goes to show that you can advocate for more options!

